Volleyball: Reaching new level – Lady Jackets fight back to beat Peaster

Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Last year on election night, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets’ season ended with a loss to the eventual 3A runner-up Peaster.

After dropping the first set and falling behind 6-1 and later 24-15 in the second Tuesday, it appeared the Lady Yellowjackets’ challenge to the incumbent Region I champion would fall short again.

But behind the serving of Kamryn Frenzel and a frenzied defense, the Lady Yellowjackets staved off set point and began their rally. Boyd won the set 26-24 to get back in the match.

Three games later, Boyd ended Peaster’s tenure as region champion with a dramatic victory in the 3A Region I quarterfinal at Jacksboro High School (22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12).

“We had a sophomore back there that served it to the right person and they were out of system,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton about the second-set comeback. “We play a drill called 19-0 and they hate it. But I told them that’s why they won. We were in a position where we couldn’t make a mistake, and we didn’t.”

With the victory, the District 8-3A champions will head to the region tournament for the first time. The Lady Yellowjackets will take on 3-3A champion Alpine in the Region I semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Coronado High School.

“It feels so good. I’m super proud to be a part of this program and to make history again,” said Boyd junior Jordyn Todd, who buried 19 kills against Peaster.

Boyd hit .172 for the match. Macee Valtr finished with 12 kills and Shaylee Martin 11.

In the second set, Boyd started to turn the match around with its defense. Boyd made 122 digs over the five games led by Todd’s 26. Five players had 19 or more digs.

Boyd needed every dig it could make to come back from down nine in the set.

“We decided to not let anything hit the ground,” Todd said.

After rallying to win the second set, Peaster regained momentum by taking the third.

Having seen her team fall behind early in the first three sets, Crafton changed her rotation going into the fourth. Her team responded, jumping out to a 12-4 lead.

“We had to try a different rotation. We would get down 5-1, and that’s tough against a good team,” Crafton said. “We started in a different rotation, and the kids responded. It was a better matchup.”

Boyd also was able to challenge Peaster at the net, blocking 9.5 shots. Laney Pellegrini recorded seven.

“They are a very intimidating team, especially with how they were blocking us early,” Crafton said. “We then started blocking them. The kids did a good job of responding.”

Boyd held off a late Peaster rally to force a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Boyd again grabbed an early three-point edge in the fifth and held on late to record the win.

“I fell to my knees and cried,” Todd said about the final point. “It feels so good to be moving on. Ever since we lost to them last year, we’ve been watching film to be ready to play again.”

Now Boyd is just two matches away from its ultimate goal – the state tournament. A path that goes through Lubbock this weekend.

“I knew they could do it. I believed this group was talented enough to get here,” Crafton said.