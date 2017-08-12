Volleyball: Northwest, Chico stay unbeaten

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico Volleyball, Northwest, Northwest Volleyball, Volleyball

The Northwest Lady Texans and Chico Lady Dragons remain unbeaten on the season.

The Lady Texans (4-0) took all three matches in their pool at the Mansfield Sunrise Rotary Tournament.

Chico (3-0) won a pair of matches in Saint Jo.

Northwest fought back after dropping the first set against Hereford to win in three, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21. The Lady Texans then swept L.D. Bell 25-20, 25-19 and Carrollton Creekview 25-9, 25-9.

Chico beat the Saint Jo JV 25-16, 25-23, and then outlasted Electra in three games, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20.

Also at the Saint Jo Tournament, Alvord beat Graford in three games, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13. The Lady Bulldogs (1-2) fell to Collinsville 25-15, 25-11.

Kinly Walker put down 15 kills in the two matches with 57 digs. Kendall Connally handed out 15 assists with 38 digs.

At the ASC Nike Tournament at Denton Ryan, Decatur dropped its first two matches. The Lady Eagles (0-3) fell to Glen Rose 25-16, 25-14. Decatur took the opening set but couldn’t hold off Melissa in a 9-25, 25-20, 25-10 loss.