Volleyball: Northwest aims for playoff return

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Volleyball, Volleyball

The Northwest Lady Texans won their first playoff match since 2005 last season.

Northwest will start work on a return to the playoffs Tuesday.

In beginning her second season with the Lady Texans, coach Jennifer Chandler said they are ahead of last year.

“The kids worked hard in the spring,” Chandler said. “It’s not just volleyball-wise with the offensive and defensive systems we run, they know the expectations within the program.”

The Lady Texans graduated some of their fire power upfront with All-Wise performers Camryn Berryhill and Bailey Cagle, who combined for 775 of the team’s 1,483 kills.

In the spring, Chandler said several players stepped forward and started taking advantage of the opportunity to fill those holes.

Chandler pointed out the growth of Amanda Newman at middle blocker and Kori James on the outside.

The Lady Texans return a pair of senior four-year varsity players in setter Analise Lucio and outside hitter Oakley O’Dell.

Lucio owns all of Northwest’s setting records. She handed out 1,233 assists last season.

“It’s great to have a four-year starter with her leadership in that role,” Chandler said.

O’Dell recorded 263 kills and made 317 digs.

Lucio and O’Dell expect the offense to be efficient this year and able to attack defenses from various spots.

“We have a lot of smart hitters,” O’Dell said. “We don’t worry about the power hitting.”

They also expect last year’s playoff experience to pay dividends.

“For the returning players it’s really valuable,” Lucio said. “It’ll also help us teach the younger players how to play under pressure.”