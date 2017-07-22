Volleyball: Mathews takes over Sissies program

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

When Morgan Mathews arrived at Rosebud-Lott, the program was in search of its first playoff berth.

In her two years at the school, Mathews guided the Lady Cougars to a pair of playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015.

After a year off, Mathews is returning to the bench to take over as the Bridgeport Sissies new coach. The Springtown native is ready to get started with her new program and bring her enthusiastic approach.

“Being from Springtown, I know they’ve had good athletes over the years,” Mathews said.

“I’m big on being enthusiastic and try to stay upbeat with the girls. It comes down to work ethic and teamwork.”

Mathews takes over a Bridgeport program that went 14-21 last season, playing in the state’s toughest 4A district with state runner-up Argyle, region tournament team Krum and region quarterfinalist Decatur.

“I go into the match with an open mind. Anyone can beat anyone on a given night,” Mathews said.

Mathews inherits the volleyball program from Jennifer Ragland, who is now leading the Bridgeport softball team.

Before Rosebud-Lott, Mathews coached at Italy, Copperas Cove and Hillsboro. She helped with the state title track team at Rosebud-Lott and the state runner-up at Italy.