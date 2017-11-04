Volleyball: Lady Jackets pound Clyde to advance

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

The biggest challenge for Boyd setters Macey McCune and Tori Pellegrini Thursday night was picking which weapon at their disposal to utilize.

With precision passing and stellar defense from the back row, the two setters had the luxury of going through the list of various options to pick apart Clyde in the 3A Region I area match.

Boyd hit an eye-popping .403, tallying 36 kills in the quick sweep (25-10, 25-8, 25-14) at Graham High School.

“Our hitters were awesome,” said McCune, who finished with 16 assists. “Since we’ve got to the playoffs, we’ve really been working on quality over quantity. Our defense was amazing. Everything came together. We did not let up at all.”

With the win, Boyd returns to the region quarterfinal for a second straight year to face the winner of Peaster and Jim Ned, who play Saturday. Boyd has never made it past the third round of the playoffs.

“Last year we made it one round farther. Our goal is to get to state,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton. “When you get into the playoffs, you can’t have a bad night. We’ve been real disciplined.”

From the opening serve, there was rarely a bad moment for the Lady Yellowjackets, who scored the first seven points of the match. Four different players put down kills for Boyd in the 15-point opening set win.

Seven different players finished with kills for Boyd.

“That’s one thing, we have so many options,” Crafton said. “Our setters are doing a good job of getting the ball to all of them. Tonight, we were able to move the ball around because our ball control was so good.”

Tori Pellegrini finished with 14 assists.

The Lady Yellowjackets were even more dominant in the second set as Jordyn Todd took control of the net. The junior buried seven of her 19 kills in the game. She hit .552 for the match and established a single-season record for kills at 516, breaking the previous mark set by Kayleigh Pappajohn at 501.

“It feels so good to be on the [record] board with my sister (Keynzie, the serving record holder),” Todd said.

After Todd punished a ball of a Clyde block to put Boyd up 12-4, Kamryn Frenzel served 10 straight points, including a pair of aces. Frenzel finished with a team-best 11 digs to go along with a perfect night at the service line.

Macee Valtr provided the exclamation mark to the set with a thundering kill. Valtr and Laney Pellegrini had six kills apiece.

Boyd trailed for the only time in the third set at 4-3. Todd quickly put Boyd back in front with back-to-back kills on its way to finishing the sweep.