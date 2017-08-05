Volleyball: Lady Jackets make strong showing in scrimmage

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

In making the schedule for the season, Boyd coach Dusty Crafton wanted to test her squad against teams with size in the middle.

Friday offered the first challenge against 5A Cleburne in a scrimmage. The Boyd coach was pleased with the results.

“Cleburne has some size and were a good test for us,” Crafton said. “We handled it well.”

Junior Jordyn Todd stood out with her ability throughout the rotation. Crafton said opposing coaches commented on her play.

New setters Macy McCune and Victoria Pellegrini ran an efficient offense to give Todd and the other hitters opportunities.

“Tori and Macy are doing a great job,” Crafton said. “They have to be more consistent and are already fixing some things. It’s hard to step into that role. Our setters also have to get the ball to multiple hitters.”

Boyd will scrimmage Krum before the regular season opener at Sanger at 6 p.m. Tuesday.