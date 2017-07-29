Volleyball: Lady Eagles set for start

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

After years of his Argyle squads facing off against the Decatur Lady Eagles in big matches, including the 2014 title game, Clark Oberle is familiar with his new program.

Tuesday, Oberle starts his first season as the Decatur coach. He’s had part of the spring and summer with his new team to get acquainted.

“I’m excited to get going,” Oberle said.

“I’m very impressed with how the incoming freshmen are meshing so well with the older girls during open gyms and team camp this summer. We are going to be made up primarily of freshmen and sophomores with a handful of upperclassmen, but the chemistry of the team is like they have been playing together for a long time.”

While getting an up-close look at the Lady Eagles last year, Oberle points out that Decatur will have a mostly new roster.

“They graduated so many girls – seven – and there’s a lot of girls coming in. I’m looking forward to getting to know the ones returning. With me coming in, it’s a fresh start for everybody.”

The Lady Eagles will have a formidable front line with returning junior middle blocker Satasha Kostelecky and sophomores Madison Lowery and Harper Lowery.

“Our front line is one of the strongest around,” Kostelecky said. “We have two good middles and strong outside and right side hitters.”

Kostelecky had 337 kills and 133 blocks last season. Madison Lowery finished with 138 kills and 69 blocks as a freshman. Harper Lowery put down 84 kills in her first season.

“It’s two sophomores, and Satasha is a junior,” Oberle said. “I’m real excited for not only this year but for the future of the program.”

The Lady Eagles graduated all-state setter Haley Griffin (1,111 assists and 58 aces) and libero Maclaine Lowery (744 digs).

Oberle has been impressed with the work of freshman Makenna Gant at setter this summer.

“She’s worked really hard to learn the setter position. She’s doing a fantastic job,” Oberle said.