Volleyball: Lady Eagles hit floor running

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

After spending the past 18 years in Argyle, Clark Oberle began a season in a new gym at a new school Tuesday.

Oberle took the floor for the first time as the Decatur head coach.

“People have been wishing me good luck. This is the first time in a while there’s been a little nervousness on the first day,” Oberle said. “I’ve been watching them all summer. It’s good to finally be able to work with them a bit.”

The Lady Eagles hit the floor for agility testing and drills in the first session Tuesday.

“It’s a chance to see what kind of athletes we have,” Oberle said. “In the afternoon, there will be a lot of evaluation.”

One of the spots the Lady Eagles will be looking to fill early is the libero. Maclaine Lowery, a three-year starter at the spot, graduated.

“The libero has to be confident and outspoken,” Oberle said. “Playing defense is about attitude and a willing to do whatever it takes to keep the ball off the floor.”

Austin Westlake transfer junior Cidnee Howard and freshman Tayte Helton are among the players vying for the spot.

“Both are really good. Whichever one is not the libero will help us, playing the back row,” Oberle said.

The Lady Eagles get their first action at home Friday in a scrimmage against Keller Fossil Ridge and Eaton, starting at 10 a.m. Decatur will go to Denton Ryan on Saturday.