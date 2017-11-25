Volleyball: Kostelecky shares defensive honor – Gantt earns 9-4A newcomer

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

Five members of the Decatur volleyball team were selected to the 9-4A team with two others snagging honorable mention.

Decatur junior Satasha Kostelecky shared Blocker of the Year with Sanger’s Sydney Price. Kostelecky led the team in blocks with 131.

Decatur freshman setter Makenna Gantt earned Newcomer of the Year. Gantt had 153 kills and 488 assists.

Senior Autumn Finney and sophomore Harper Lowery were named to the first team while junior Mallory Downe, freshman Trinity Vinzant and sophomore Madison Lowery were awarded second team honors. Junior Cidnee Howard and freshman Tayte Helton received honorable mention nods.

Krum’s Rhett Robinson took home district MVP.

The Lady Eagles had seven players on the academic all-district team, tying Sanger for the third-most in the district behind Krum and Bridgeport.

Decatur finished the season 28-14, dispatching North Hills Prep and Melissa in the playoffs before falling to Argyle in the regional quarterfinal. Argyle lost to Needville in the 4A championship match 3-0.

2017 9-4A VOLLEYBALL TEAM

MVP: Rhett Robinson, Krum

NEWCOMER: Makenna Gantt, Decatur

LIBERO: Alyssa Wallace, Argyle

CO-BLOCKER: Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur; Sydney Price , Sanger

HITTER: Reese Robinson, Krum

SETTER: Kassidy Reeves, Argyle

SERVER: Danielle Davis, Argyle

COACH OF THE YEAR: Lynn Larson, Krum

FIRST TEAM

Sophie Betzhold, Argyle; Mariah Hesselgesser, Argyle; Paxton McGlinch, Argyle; Kenzie Turkoly, Sanger; Gabbi Roelofs, Sanger; Autumn Finney, Decatur; Harper Lowery, Decatur; Madeline Guffey, Krum; Miranda Guffey, Krum; Paige Orsi, Krum; Siara Smith, Krum

SECOND TEAM

Kiley LaVelle, Argyle; Mady Jacobs, Sanger; Kaela Wilkerson, Sanger; Mya Afflerback, Sanger; Mallory Downe, Decatur; Trinity Vinzant, Decatur; Madison Lowery, Decatur; Cali Marquis, Krum; Tori Hamilton, Krum; Payton Lucas, Krum; Mariah Henderson, Gainesville; Kristen Grooms, Bridgeport; Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport

HONORABLE MENTION

Decatur: Cidnee Howard, Tate Helton

Bridgeport: Haley Barton, Emily Vidal, Anna Strother, Tiffany Wootton, Jolene Torres

ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Bridgeport: Jacquelyn Bailey, Makenna Eudy, Morgen Davidson, Kristen Grooms, Ashley Ingram, CheyAnne Weirich, Anna Strother, Haley Barton, Delaney Davis

Decatur: Cidnee Howard, Mallory Downe, Satasha Kostelecky, Autumn Finney, Harper Lowery, Makenna Gantt