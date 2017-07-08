Volleyball: Kostelecky earns silver at nationals

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Decatur junior Satasha Kostelecky celebrated Independence Day with a silver medal at the USA Volleyball Championships in Minneapolis.

Kostelecky played with Texas Advantage Volleyball Black in the 16-and-under division, going 10-1 at the championships. Mintonette Sports beat TAV Black 17-25, 26-24, 15-13 in the finals.

“It was the best I’ve ever seen the team play,” Kostelecky said. “We went 10-1. The match we lost, the championship, we won the first set and were up 24-18 in the second. They came back to win 26-24 and then they took the third game 15-13.

“It was an honor to play there and finish second in the nation.”

Kostelecky was the Wise County Co-Defensive Player of the Year after blocking 133 shots and recording 337 kills. She also earned a 4A TAVC first-team selection after helping Decatur to the region quarterfinal.

Kostelecky is ready for her junior season with the Lady Eagles and new coach Clark Oberle.

“I have to step up as a leader and playing at this level will help me do that,” she said. “I’m very excited to work with Coach Oberle.”