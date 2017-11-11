Volleyball: Good service – Sophomore’s consistency pushes Boyd on

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

With her team trailing 24-14 in the second set and on the verge falling behind 2-0 in the match, Kamryn Frenzel stepped to the service line Tuesday.

“It was so nerve-racking knowing you can’t miss a serve and cost your team a game,” Frenzel said. “I didn’t want to let my team down.”

Holding the possible playoff fate of her team in her hands, the youngest member of the Boyd varsity refused to wilt under pressure. Frenzel rattled off 12 straight service points to lead a Boyd comeback to win the set 26-24. The Lady Yellowjackets went on to take down defending 3A Region I champion Peaster in five sets.

“It was awesome for the team to trust me to be in that situation,” Frenzel said.

For the match, Frenzel was 100 percent at the service line with an ace. In three playoff matches, she’s missed only one serve.

“She’s done a great job at the service line,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton. “She’s good at serving to areas with consistency.”

The coach added that her serving is deceptive, using the same motion if she is hitting the ball deep or short.

At the start of the season, the sophomore was playing right front for the Lady Yellowjackets. After an injury to Becca Jordan, Frenzel moved to the back row.

“It was a challenge because I’ve never played right back before. It’s something new,” Frenzel said. “I’m having fun with it. Coach Crafton has helped me a lot.”

No matter her position, Crafton wanted her on the service line.

“I like the way she serves,” the coach said.

Frenzel knows it’s her strength and that she can help the team by causing chaos on the other side of the net.

“I just want to make them move and work to get to the ball. If I can keep them out of system, we can get the ball right back and kill it,” Frenzel said.