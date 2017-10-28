Volleyball: Decatur takes down Argyle in 9-4A finale

By Reece Waddell | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

After falling to Argyle in three sets on Oct. 6, Decatur came into Tuesday’s regular season finale with a chip on its shoulder.

But there was more than just revenge on the line – the No. 2 seed in 9-4A was also up for grabs.

With a win, Decatur would tie Argyle for the No. 2 seed, while a loss would drop them to third in the district. And despite blowing a lead in the first set, Decatur (26-13, 7-3) rallied to defeat Argyle (21-18, 7-3) by a final of 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20) to gain some much-needed momentum heading into the playoffs.

“We were a little flat the first couple of set, and then we really turned it on and started playing,” said Decatur coach Clark Oberle. “This was all about confidence and momentum for the postseason.”

Decatur and Argyle flipped for the second and third seeds. Argyle won the flip and will be the league’s second playoff seed. Decatur will be the third seed and will take on the second-place team out of 10-4A.

Decatur jumped out to an early advantage in the first set, and at one point held an 18-15 advantage. But several miscues, including missed kill opportunities and misplayed balls, allowed Argyle to rally back and take the first game.

As the second set progressed, the two teams traded points off and on until Argyle pulled ahead 19-17 after freshman Tayte Helton failed to dig a tough spike. Staring a 2-0 deficit squarely in the face, Decatur needed a rally – and got one.

Following a timeout, Decatur outscored Argyle 8-2 to end the set and take game two 25-21.

“We were making a lot of silly errors and poor decisions,” Oberle said. “I think they just had to settle down.”

Decatur would need yet another rally in the third set, and found itself in a 20-17 hole before another timeout sparked another run.

Led by senior captain Autumn Finney, Decatur came from behind again to win the set. Finney capped off Decatur’s rally with a ferocious kill to give her team a 2-1 edge heading into the decisive fourth game.

“We had some big momentum plays and we just fed off them,” Finney said. “To play a clean game and beat [Argyle], that definitely was awesome.”

Down 2-1 in the match. Argyle started to come unraveled in the fourth set, making several sloppy plays to give Decatur an edge. Along with missed serves, Argyle also failed to get into a rhythm in the fourth set, even though they attempted to mount a comeback down 24-19.

Ultimately, however, it wasn’t enough, as Decatur finished off Argyle to enter the playoffs on a high note.

“It was nice to win because they whooped us pretty good the first time,” Oberle said. “It was nice to get a little payback.”