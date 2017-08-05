Volleyball: Decatur reaches starting point

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

After a brisk three days of practice, Decatur coach Clark Oberle saw his new squad in action Friday.

The coach gave a mostly positive review of the Lady Eagles’ showing against 5A Eaton and 6A Keller Fossil Ridge.

“It’s about what I expected with so many freshmen in significant roles and the older players getting used to playing with them,” Oberle said. “There’s definitely room for improvement in areas and those areas are things we can correct. But I saw a lot of good things today. I’m pretty optimistic.”

The Lady Eagles displayed their size at the net with Satasha Kostelecky and Madison Lowery, especially in the second of two matchups with Eaton and Fossil Ridge.

“We have good size on the front row,” Oberle said. “The first couple of matches we weren’t blocking, but the second time against Eaton and Fossil Ridge were more aggressive.”

In her first varsity action for Decatur, senior Autumn Finney showed an ability to hit consistently on the outside.

“She’s a senior, but she’s new to Decatur,” Oberle said. “She’s really athletic and will be a good hitter once she develops a relationship with the setters.”

With several new faces on the floor and only three days of work before the match, the Lady Eagles’ passing was uneven at times.

“A lot of the passes were on top of the net,” Oberle said. “That’s something that can be corrected. Once our passing is fine tuned, our hitting will be better.”

Decatur will go to Byron Nelson for three scrimmages Saturday. The Lady Eagles open the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Dallas.