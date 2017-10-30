Volleyball: Decatur dispatches North Hills to advance to area round of UIL playoffs

By Reece Waddell | Published Monday, October 30, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

The match started with a Decatur point. And then another. And another.

By the time North Hills Prep had a chance to catch their breath, the Lady Eagles had jumped out to a 14-3 lead with no intention of letting up.

On cruise control for most of the match, Decatur rolled to a 3-0 victory (25-7, 25-9, 25-10) in the 4A Region II bi-district match at the Advantage Sports Complex in Carrollton.

The Lady Eagles will take on Melissa in the area round at 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco Heritage.

“We made a few more errors than I would have liked, but we played fairly clean,” said Decatur coach Clark Oberle. “I just wanted to be efficient and not make many errors. For the most part we did that.”

Decatur ended the match with only eight errors compared to 35 kills and 16 aces. Decatur hit .300.

Trinity Vinzant buried eight kills. Autumn Finney had seven kills and served four aces. Satasha Kostelecky served five kills and put down six kills.

Up against a potent offensive attack, the Lady Panthers were left scrambling for answers and were unable to come away with any. Facing an onslaught of kills, North Hills buckled quickly, falling behind early in every set.

The Lady Panthers also weren’t able to get anything going on offense, committing self-inflicted mistakes.

Defensively, the Lady Eagles hampered down and gave up only seven, nine and 10 points in each set, respectively. Decatur finished the night with 72 total digs and four blocks, flustering the Lady Panthers.

“We wanted it to be like that tonight,” Oberle said. “Each round is going to get a little bit tougher. The way our defense played and kept the ball off the floor, we only gave up a couple of kills that I can remember.”

Although the Lady Eagles polished off North Hills with relative ease, they don’t intend on resting on their laurels. Decatur knows it will only get tougher from here, and Finney believes they are up for the challenge.

“You have to keep momentum,” Finney said. “With bigger games and bigger competition coming up we have to make sure we’re on top of our game.”