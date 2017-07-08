Volleyball: Crafton to coach all-stars – TGCA tabs Boyd coach for game

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

Before Dusty Crafton arrived in Boyd, the volleyball program had recorded just one district win in six years.

Four years later, the program has won two district titles and made the playoffs three times.

Last year, the program celebrated its best season, going 41-5 and capturing the 8-3A title with a 14-0 record and reaching the 3A Region I quarterfinal.

Next week, the Boyd coach will be leading a team of all-stars at the Texas Girls Coaches Association Summer Clinic. Crafton will coach the blue team in the 1A-4A volleyball game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Delco Center in Austin.

“I’m honored that they chose me to do this,” said Crafton, who was recently named the Wise County Coach of the Year. “There’s a ton of other people that are deserving. It’s special to me, especially with the last year. I want to make sure I do a good job and pay tribute to my brother in all that I’m doing.”

Crafton’s brother, Zac Webb, died during the season after battling lung cancer.

Crafton’s blue team will be made up of juniors from players around Texas, including Graham’s Jasmine Sims, Abilene Wylie’s Bailey Ann Toliver and Archer City’s Lauren Castles.

“I’m excited to get to coach such talented kids,” Crafton said.

Peaster’s Kennedy Warren, Glen Rose’s Ally Andress and Krum’s Rhett Robinson are on the red team.

Crafton said the TGCA tried to make sure coaches don’t have players from their own region.