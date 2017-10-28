Volleyball: County teams close out regular season

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Having already wrapped up the District 8-3A title, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets put an exclamation mark on the regular season Tuesday with a sweep of rival Paradise.

Laney Pellegrini put down nine kills and blocked two shots in Boyd’s 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 win.

Boyd finished 8-3A with a 13-1 record and carry a six-match winning streak into the postseason.

Boyd took on Graham in a warm-up match at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Yellowjackets open the playoffs with a 3A Region I bi-district match at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Aledo.

Against Paradise, Boyd hit .175. Pellegrini led the way, hitting .571. Jordyn Todd added eight kills, hitting .212.

Defensively, Boyd blocked eight shots. Jacey Cate had four.

Behind the solid net play, Larrin Maxwell added to her school record for digs with 27.

CHICO DEF. GRAFORD

The Chico Lady Dragons closed out the regular season with a four-game win over Graford.

Chico won 25-11, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15.

Chico will be the second seed out of 9-2A and take on Collinsville in bi-district.

Jessica Byers buried 14 kills and blocked seven shots.

Michaela Martin added eight kills with nine blocks.

On defense, Macy McDaniel finished with 39 digs.

BRYSON DEF. ALVORD

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs will not head into the playoffs off a victory.

Alvord dropped their regular season finale to Bryson Tuesday, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22.

Alvord will take on Valley View at UNT in Denton at 7 p.m. Monday.

Kinly Walker recorded 10 kills and made 30 digs. Kendall Connolly registered 13 assists and 18 digs.

BRIDGEPORT DEF. GAINESVILLE

The Bridgeport Sissies closed out the season with a win over Gainesville.

Bridgeport finished 2-8 in 9-4A with the 25-17, 25-8, 25-15 win.

Kristen Grooms buried six kills and Anna Strother five.

Defensively, Emily Vidal made 23 digs.

EATON DEF. NORTHWEST

The Eaton Lady Eagles outlasted Northwest in five sets Tuesday.

Eaton won 24-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-11.

It was the second time the two teams went to five games against each other.

Kori James landed 22 kills on 60 attacks for the Lady Texans. Bailey Tompkins had 15 kills and Oakley O’Dell 14.

In her final game, Northwest assist record holder Analise Lucio handed out 47 more. She also made 33 digs.

Northwest finished the season 24-16 and 6-8 in 5-6A.