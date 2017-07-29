Volleyball: Chico aims for another playoff run – North moves to setter spot

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico Volleyball, Volleyball

The Chico Lady Dragons were the last team standing in Wise County last fall, advancing to the 2A Region II semifinal.

After the graduation of five senior members of that squad, Chico is retooling and preparing for another run at the playoffs.

“It is hard to replace the five seniors we had last year, but we certainly have the determination to want to keep that tradition going and will work hard to get back to that level of competition,” said Chico coach Jody Carter. “I am extremely excited about the upcoming season. This team will be a group of girls that know how to win and will continue to work hard to sharpen their skills to be successful.”

The biggest change for Chico will be senior Laynee North moving into the setter role to replace Britton Petty, who is playing at Independence Community College in Kansas. North made 341 digs last season on the back row and handed out 48 assists.

North expects last year’s experience to help the returning players.

“Most of us have playoff experience and know what to expect,” North said.

Senior Jessica Byers is the Lady Dragons’ leading returning hitter with 135 kills. Junior Michaela Martin added 66 kills last season.