Volleyball: Byers takes Offensive MVP

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Jessica Byers buried 486 kills during the Chico Lady Dragons’ run to the playoffs.

The Chico senior was named Offensive MVP in District 9-2A. She also served 88 aces and blocked 111 shots.

Three members of the Chico volleyball team were selected to the 9-2A all-district team, while another four earned honorable mention.

Chico’s first-team selections were senior Laynee North and junior Michaela Martin, who combined to total 339 kills, 205 blocks and 887 digs.

The Lady Dragons also had senior Kayla Clampitt tabbed to the second team while freshman Cassie Byers, sophomore Maddie Hager and juniors Macy McDaniel and Reagan Hardee earned honorable mention. Chico had six players on the academic all-district team.

Alvord junior Kinly Walker took home Defensive MVP with her 372 digs and 120 kills.

The Lady Bulldogs had three players selected to all-district teams, with junior Christina Thomas receiving first-team honors and juniors Audrey Beasley and Kendall Connolly second-team.

Thomas notched 115 kills for Alvord with Connolly tallying 260 assists and 210 digs. Beasley had 375 digs of her own.

The 9-2A overall MVP went to Poolville senior Billie Roberts, who helped the Monarchs win the district title.

2017 9-2A VOLLEYBALL TEAM

MVP: Billie Roberts, Poolville

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jessica Byers, Chico

DEFENSIVE MVP: Kinly Walker, Alvord

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Cierra Johnson, Poolville

FIRST TEAM

Christina Thomas, Alvord; Hailey Terry, Poolville; Emeleigh Terry, Poolville; Trinity Johnson, Poolville; Laynee North, Chico; Makayla Martin, Chico

SECOND TEAM

Audrey Beasley, Alvord; Kendall Connolly, Alvord; Madilyn Ellerbe, Ranger; Kayla Clampitt, Chico; Nayeli Lopez, Perrin; Ryan Jennings, Poolville