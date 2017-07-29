Volleyball: Boyd raises sights

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets set a new standard last season, winning 40 matches, capturing a second straight district title and reaching the region quarterfinal for the first time.

As the Lady Yellowjackets start a new season Tuesday, they are raising the stakes and looking at higher goals.

“The bar is higher,” said senior middle blocker Jacey Cate. “We lost a few members of our team from last year but we have people coming in that can fill in those spots.”

To prepare for the postseason, the Lady Yellowjackets are playing an upgraded non-district schedule that include 3A region tournament teams Callisburg and Ponder and 4A playoff squads Sanger, Decatur and Godley. Boyd will also go to the Burkburnett, Glen Rose and Godley Tournaments.

“What happens in preseason is more about building a team,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton. “Winning and losing doesn’t matter as much as improving. We need to see those tough teams. It’ll help us.”

Boyd will bring back junior outside hitter Jordyn Todd, who had 484 kills last season along with middle blockers Cate and Laney Pellegrini.

“Offensively, we are going to be really strong,” Crafton said. “We’ll have a lot of options.”

After running a one-setter system with Morgan Abbott last year, the Lady Yellowjackets will switch to a 6-2 this year with Victoria Pellegrini and Macey McCune.

“It’s different. We’re going to see how it works,” Crafton said.