Volleyball: Boyd heads to first region tourney

Saturday, November 11, 2017

As soon as the the whistle blew to bring a close to Tuesday’s five-set thriller against Peaster, coach Dusty Crafton started refocusing Boyd Lady Yellowjackets on the true destination.

“I told them this was not the end-all. This was just an obstacle on the way,” Crafton said.

The final destination is Garland and the state tournament, which could be a reality in two matches. To get there, Boyd must win a pair of matches this weekend at Lubbock Coronado at the 3A Region I tournament.

Boyd faced Alpine at 6 p.m. in the region semifinal. With a victory, the Lady Yellowjackets would face the winner of the Shallowater and Brock match in the region final at noon Saturday.

“It’s crazy to think we are two matches away from state,” said sophomore middle blocker Laney Pellegrini. “If we give it 100 percent, we have the ability to go.”

Pellegrini had a huge match against Peaster, blocking seven shots and burying nine kills. Boyd had 9.5 blocks as a team.

Alpine, the 4-3A champion, swept Sonora to reach the region tournament. Alpine is led by Annika Canaba, who was on the TGCA all-star team that Crafton coached this summer.

“They have one really good player, but I feel we have more good players,” Crafton said.

The coach doesn’t expect her team to be too nervous in its first regional trip. She pointed out the big matches her team has played this year against 4A playoff teams and No. 2 Callisburg.

“We’re on a mission. They are capable of being a state caliber team,” Crafton said. “They are on a mission to get there.”