Volleyball: Boyd bounces into new year

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

As back-to-back district champions, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets started practice Tuesday with a bounce in their step.

“I like that the gym is loud,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton. “There’s a good energy.”

Boyd is coming off a 40-win season and trip to the 3A Region I quarterfinals. The Lady Yellowjackets return all but three players from last year and are bringing up several talented versatile members from an unbeaten junior varsity.

Crafton pointed out that the team’s overall versatility will be a strength.

“We have a lot of kids that can play multiple positions,” Crafton said.

Going to Cleburne Friday for the first of two scrimmages, Crafton expects to use a variety of rotations. Boyd will go to Krum Saturday.

“We’re pretty set teamwise,” Crafton said. “But we’ll use several different lineups to find what rotations work.”

A good portion of Tuesday’s first workout focused on defense.

“We’re not that tall. We have to be good at serve-receive and defense,” Crafton said.