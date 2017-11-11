Volleyball: Boyd advances to state tournament, sweeps Brock in regional final

By | Published

Tags: Boyd Volleyball

After winning the first two sets and taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the match, the Boyd Lady Jackets came to a fork in the road.

With Brock’s season one set from ending, the Lady Eagles attempted to mount a rally. Going up 10-2 in the third game, it appeared as though momentum had swung Brock’s direction.

That is, until Jordyn Todd took the match over.

Todd scored nine points in the final set to secure Boyd’s trip to the state tournament, as the Lady Jackets defeated the Lady Eagles 3-0. Macee Valtr had another productive day as the team’s leading scorer, tallying 16 points in three sets of play, followed by Todd’s 13.

Once again, Jacey Cate, this time paired with Shaylee Martin, provided the Lady Eagles with a defensive frontcourt that gathered points off deflections throughout the match. And despite a late rally from Brock, Boyd weathered the storm and stuck with their gameplan.

Three Lady Jackets players walked out with individual awards, as Victoria Pellegrini and Todd each earned an All-Tournament Team award, with

Valtr winning the All-Tournament MVP award.

In her last six sets, Macee has scored a team-high 34 points with six points per set in the semifinals and finals alone. Todd was second in total points, while Pellegrini was recognized for her setting ability throughout the tournament.

With the victory, Boyd advances to the state tournament, and will play the winner of East Bernard and Leon, who play later today.