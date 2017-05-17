Volleyball: Argyle’s Oberle takes Decatur job

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Volleyball, Volleyball

Decatur is replacing a state championship volleyball coach with a familiar coach with a title on his resume.

Monday night, the district officially hired longtime Argyle coach Clark Oberle to take over the volleyball program and become the girls coordinator. Oberle replaces longtime Decatur coach Claire Gay, who announced in March that she was taking the Aledo job.

Oberle spent 18 years at Argyle, starting the program in 1999. He guided it to the state tournament in four of the past five years, winning the title in 2015 and playing in the championship match in 2014 and 2016.

“I was a difficult decision to come to,” Oberle said. “I prayed about it a lot. Every day something happened to push me in that direction. It was the first day with the interview. The next day they offered me the job. The next day the girls coordinator job came open. Every day there was something.”

Oberle is quite familiar with his new program. The two shared 9-4A last year with Argyle winning both meetings on its way to the state title match.

In three of the previous four seasons, the two met in the playoffs. Argyle beat Decatur in a five-game match in the 2012 3A Region II final on the way its first state tournament. In 2013, Decatur beat Argyle in the third round of the playoffs on the way to its first state crown. The two then played for the 4A title in 2014 with Decatur winning in four sets for its second state championship.

“We’ve had some great matches going back several years,” Oberle said. “It’s always been a good rivalry.

“The road to the state tournament has gone through Argyle or Decatur the last several years.”

Decatur Athletic Director Mike Fuller recommended Oberle. He pointed out the strength of the program to land him.

“It says a lot about our school and girls athletics program,” Fuller said. “I talked to several successful coaches but after all the interviews, he was the obvious choice.”