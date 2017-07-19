Volleyball: Anderson returns home to Wise County

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Several years ago at a summer coaching clinic, Danny Anderson found fellow Decatur native Ronnie Gage to let him know the influence he had on him.

“Even though he was younger, Coach Gage was always someone I looked up to,” Anderson recalled. “I told him, ‘You had a big influence on me getting into coaching.'”

He is now joining Gage’s coaching staff at Paradise.

After more than two decades of coaching at Windthorst, Wichita Falls Notre Dame, Iola and West Texas High, Anderson is returning to Wise County to take over the Lady Panthers volleyball program.

“This is home. My mother is 87, and I had to get back here to help my sister take care of her,” Anderson said. “It’s been a lot of fun being back. My whole family is from Alvord, Paradise, Decatur and Fort Worth.”

Anderson spent the past six years as the volleyball coach at West Texas in Stinnett. He led West Texas to the region semifinals in 2015 before falling to Archer City.

Before arriving at West Texas he was part of a state tournament program at Iola.

“He’s had a lot of success over the years. We’re glad to have him,” Gage said.

Anderson is quick to give credit for the success of the programs he’s been in to his players.

“We’ve been successful because of the coaches and kids around me. We’ve always had good kids,” Anderson said. “The wins, you can give all the credit to them. Blame me for the losses.”

Anderson takes over a Paradise squad that missed the playoffs last season but will return the bulk of its roster.

Anderson said he’s still getting to know many of the girls and has seen them in only limited action this summer.

“I’m excited about the girls I did see play,” Anderson said.

“I expect them to come in every day and have a good attitude. I’ll be honest and fair with them.”

Anderson expects to spend a lot of time working on defense early when practice starts Aug. 1 and then start working on building an offensive system that fits the squad.