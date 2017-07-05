UIL to study off-season coaching

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: UIL

On multiple occasions Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins made the trip to College Station to watch from the end zone as his players competed in the 7-on-7 championships.

High school coaches are not allowed to instruct players during the competition or hold 7-on-7 offseason workouts, but that could soon change. The University Interscholastic League announced the creation of a subcommittee to study allowing coaches to coach their teams in the offseason at last month’s legislative council meeting in Round Rock.

Along with 7-on-7 football, it could open the door to coaches in other sports also coaching teams in the summer and offseason.

Hopkins said he would be on board with UIL changing its rules to allow coaches to work with athletes during 7-on-7 passing leagues.

“The more time we have our kids the better,” Hopkins said. “They allowed us to start working out kids in the summer several years ago. Before we had to just open the weight room. It’s made a big difference. This would be another big step with us coaching 7-on-7.

“We’re up there a lot [over the summer] and are working them out.”

Many area coaches, including Decatur athletic director Mike Fuller, expressed mixed emotions on the issue.

“Right now, we’ve got to be there [at games and tournaments] and we’re not able to coach them. That’s frustrating,” Fuller said. “On the other hand it’s good for the kids to have to work it out themselves.”

Bridgeport athletic director Shannon Wilson said there are “pluses and minuses” to coaches overseeing 7-on-7 and other summer programs.

Alvord athletic director Pete Hart agreed it needs to be studied with several issues to be considered.

“It’s a good idea for us to coach 7-on-7, especially in small schools where we don’t have spring practice and our kids are involved in so many activities that we don’t get much time with them,” Hart said. “But there’s a lot of questions to be answered. Are they going to put time limits on practice and can we do it after school?

“It would also be helpful for the 7-on-7 games. We have a lot of kids in new positions and several younger kids on varsity for the first time. Coaches can have a motivational and calming effect.”

Hart added that he’s worried about the coaches and athletes not getting a break from each other.

“I’m an advocate that the kids need time away from the coaches,” he said. “You can’t keep coaches and players together all the time.

“The UIL does a good job with their limitations and protecting coaches from themselves or they will push themselves to the limit.”

Northwest ISD Executive Athletic Director Joel Johnson shared some reservations about the move to allow coaches to coach in the offseason.

“I believe there’s a point in the summer where kids need a break from the coaches,” Johnson said. “We demand so much from them in season. If we open it up for the summer it would be tough.

“I’m sure if you made a list of the pros and cons of it, it would be dead even.”