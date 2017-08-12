Tuesday Volleyball Results

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

LAKE DALLAS DEF. DECATUR

The Decatur Lady Eagles (0-1) dropped their season opener on the road Tuesday to Lake Dallas in four games.

Lake Dallas won 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20.

Autumn Finney led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills. Satasha Kostelecky added seven kills, four blocks and five aces. Madison Lowery turned in five kills and three blocks.

“The first two sets were ugly. You could tell we were a bunch of freshmen and sophomores,” said Decatur coach Clark Oberle. “They fought hard in the third and fourth sets. I was proud of them.”

CHICO DEF. COLLINSVILLE

In a rematch of last year’s Class 2A Region II bi-district match, the Chico Lady Dragons (1-0) took down Collinsville in four games, 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14.

Jessica Byers turned in a huge effort with 20 kills. Cassie Byers added 10 kills and Michaela Martin nine.

In her first match as the Chico setter, Laynee North made 82 sets.

“I am very excited about this year’s group of girls,” said Chico coach Jody Carter. “They have come together to create the chemistry needed to be productive as a team. They play off each other’s strengths to create success on the floor, and I am proud of the way they finished tonight.”

BOYD DEF. SANGER

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets dropped the first set to Sanger before getting on track Tuesday.

The Lady Yellowjackets (1-0) won the final three games to take the match, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.

Jordyn Todd was in mid-season form, burying 21 kills and hitting .286. She made 17 digs defensively and served three aces.

Delaney Pellegrini added eight kills and 15 digs.

Libero Larrin Maxwell finished with 23 of the team’s 89 digs.

Victoria Pellegrini handed out 16 assists and Macey McCune 15.

NORTHWEST DEF. MANSFIELD

The Northwest Lady Texans started the season with a four-set win over Mansfield.

Northwest (1-0) won 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22.