By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Chico, Chico Football, Football

Windthorst’s Koy Pennartz ran for 266 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 59-20 victory Friday night.

Pennartz scored on runs of 95, 67, 34, 40, and 13 yards. His 95-yard romp to the end zone started a 32-point second quarter for the Trojans that gave them a 46-14 halftime lead.

Nico Starnes found the end zone twice for the Dragons in the second quarter on runs of 67 and 59 yards. Starnes finished with 147 yards on 15 carries.

Chico fell to 4-5 and 1-2 in 5-2A Division I.