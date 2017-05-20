Track/Golf: Precious Medals

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Track, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Golf, Golf, Northwest, Northwest Track, Slidell, Slidell Track, Track

LINDSEY THORPE

Boyd senior

On her bronze medal in the 3A shot put: “It means a lot with all the support I had from everybody. The meet was last week and still everyone is saying, ‘Congratulations and we’re so proud of you.’ We had the sports banquet Tuesday night and Coach [Cody] Vanover went up there and was talking and I started crying. It’s just means a lot to go out like this.”

BROOKE IRION

Bridgeport senior

On her silver medal at the 4A golf championships: “It means the world. I could never have imagined that I would place at state. It’s been a goal of mine since my freshman year. To go out and do it my senior year and finish on this good note is unreal. It puts me in a better mood for college golf. I have a newfound love for golf. I want to go out there and make Tyler Junior College proud and just go out, play my game and improve. Golf will never be perfect. I’ll go out, do my thing and be proud to wear this silver medal.”

KAYSON ROOF

Slidell senior

On her silver medal in 300 hurdles: “It really meant a lot my senior year. I wanted to go out with a bang. I set high standards for all the younger kids, and I want to be a role model for them. It’s a big accomplishment for me and them … When I crossed the finish line, it was a relief. It was like a weight had been lifted.”

CADEN MCDONALD

Northwest senior

On his gold medal in the 5A discus: “It meant a lot to me because I put in a lot of hard work since I was in seventh grade. I put a lot of time and effort into practicing. To show all my hard work paid off meant a lot to me…It made all my other track seasons well worth the time and effort. It just meant a lot to end out on top.”