Track: Woodall leaps to gold in triple jump

Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Alvord’s Karissa Woodall started the season with a victory Thursday in the triple jump.

Woodall, a region qualifier last year, won the event at the Alvord Bulldog Relays with an effort of 32-3.5.

“It was a good start. It took two or three meets to get to 32 last year,” Woodall said.

Woodall last year hit a personal best of 33-11.5 at area to win the event and advance to regionals. She has loftier goals this year.

“My goal is to get to 35,” she said. “I want to make it to state.”

Woodall felt like she left a little on the table in the opening meet, jumping from well behind the line.

ROGERS CAPTURES HIGH JUMP

Paradise’s Hunter Rogers was the only competitor to clear 4-10 Thursday in the high jump, giving her the victory.

She made three quick attempts at 5 feet, but couldn’t clear it.

“I need to work on my approach to the mat,” Rogers said. “You forget how to do it after a year. It takes a lot of practice.”

GARCIA SWEEPS DISTANCE RACES

Bridgeport’s Salvador Garcia ran off and left the field in the 3,200 Thursday, running a 10:45.37 to win by 16 seconds.

Garcia followed up the victory with a 10-second win in the 1,600, running 4:57.94.

Paradise’s Brackeen takes hurdles

Paradise’s Bohner Brackeen collected a pair of gold medals in the hurdles Thursday.

Brackeen won the 110 hurdles in 16.66. He later won the 300 hurdles in 44.38.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team: 1. Breckenridge 209, 2. Alvord 60, 3. Bridgeport 56, 4. Jacksboro 52, 5. Boyd 40, 6. Fort Worth Christian, 7. Chico 47

Discus: 3. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 99-3; 5. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 85-11; 6. Miranda Smith, Alvord, 81-10

High jump: 1. Hunter Rogers, Paradise, 4-10; 2. Jacey Cate, Boyd, 4-8; 4. Macie Dickerson, Alvord, 4-8; 5. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 4-8

Long jump: 4. Macie Dickerson, Alvord, 14-6; 5. Katelyn Flavin, Bridgeport, 14-5.5; 6. Meagan Terry, Boyd, 14-2.25

Shot put: 3. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 30-6.75; 4. Allison Ricketts, Alvord, 28-7.5; 5. Delaney Ingram, Bridgeport, 28-4.5

Triple jump: 1. Karissa Woodall, Alvord, 32-3.5; 3. Ally Raby, Bridgeport, 31-1.7; 5. Katelyn Flavin, Bridgeport, 31-0.75

Pole vault: 2. Savannah Tuggle, Bridgeport, 7-0; 3. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, 7-0; 4. Abby Taylor, Boyd, 6-6; 5. Kamryn Frenzel, Boyd, 6-6

3200: 6. Abbey Bloomer, Alvord, 14:17.26

4×100: 3. Paradise, 53.43; 4. Bridgeport, 53.5

800: 1. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, 2:38.38; 2. Hannah Beth Pearson, Paradise, 2:40.36; 4. Kamryn Frenzel, Boyd, 2:49.76; 6. Cazet Carpenter, Alvord, 2:53.58

100 hurdles: 1. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport; 2. Brittany Parrish, Alvord; 3. Maggie Wicks, Alvord; 4. Kiley Marburger, Chico; 5. Abby Taylor, Boyd

100: 3. Macie Dickerson, Alvord, 13.88; 4. Lexi Stapleton, Paradise, 14.02; 5. Logan Heard, Boyd, 14.11; 6. Katelyn Flavin, Bridgeport, 14.26

4×200: 3. Chico; 4. Paradise, 1:55.86; 5. Bridgeport, 1:56.09

400: 1. Maddie Mitschke, Paradise, 1:04.94; 3. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, 1:05.94; 4. Melanie Guzman, Bridgeport, 1:06.4; 6. Adafne Chavez, Chico, 1:08.84

300 hurdles: 1. Whitney Renfro, Chico, 50.84; 3. Brittany Parrish, Alvord, 54.59; 5. Abby Taylor, Boyd, 55.37; 6. Ally Raby, Bridgeport, 55.8

200: 2. Britton Petty, Chico, 28.66; 6. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 29.04

1600: 3. Hannah Beth Pearson, Paradise, 6:05.86; 6. Emerson Adams, Paradise, 6:33.51

4×400: 2. Paradise, 4:33.25; 3. Chico, 4:35.05; 5. Boyd, 4:45.96

BOYS RESULTS

Team: 1. Fort Worth Christian 139.5; 2. Boyd 93; 3. Jacksboro 85; 4. Bridgeport 75.5; 5. Breckenridge 42, 6. Chico 30, 7. Alvord 4

Discus: 4. Eric Stonecheck, 113-7

High jump: 1. Blaze Ragland, 6-0; 2. Jake Beck, Paradise, 5-8

Long jump: 1. Connor Snell, Paradise, 18-3; 2. Brett Beggs, Paradise, 17-8; 3. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 17-2; 6. Tristan Sims, Paradise, 16-6.5

Shot put: 3. Alex Silva, Boyd, 42-2

Triple jump: 1. Efrain DeLuna, Bridgeport, 40-2; 2. Connor Snell, Paradise, 38-9.25; 3. Chase Williams, Bridgeport, 38-6

Pole vault: 3. Wyatt Reeves, Paradise, 9-6

3200: 1. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 10:45.37; 2. Connor Richardson, Boyd, 11:01.84; 3. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd, 11:03.61; 4. Matthew Johnson, Alvord, 11:31.05

4×100: 2. Bridgeport, 45.42; 4. Paradise, 46.23; 5. Boyd, 46.46

800: 1. Colton Lawson, Boyd, 2:09.87; 2. Esten, Paradise, 2:10.87; 3. Manny Garcia, Boyd, 2:12.19

110 hurdles: 1. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 16.66; 3. Brady Vanover, Boyd, 19.36

100: 1. Nico Starnes, Chico, 11.33; 2. Brian Munn, Bridgeport, 11.65; 5. Cameron Chasteen, Paradise, 11.86

4×200: 2. Paradise, 1:36.68; 4. Chico, 1:51.6

400: 3. Reggie Contreras, Paradise, 54.31; 5. Cameron Chasteen, Paradise, 56.12; 6. Lee Crohan, Boyd, 57.35

300 hurdles: 1. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 44.38; 3. Martinez, Chico, 46.53; 6. Brady Vanover, Boyd, 47.9

200: 1. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 23.15; 3. Alan Gaught, Boyd, 23.91; 5. Nico Starnes, Chico, 24.02; 6. Michael Cole, Bridgeport, 24.24

1600: 1. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 4:57.94; 2. Connor Richardson, Boyd, 5:07.34; 3. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd, 5:07.69; 4. Matthew Eisen, Paradise, 5:22.87; 5. Lucas Loya, Boyd, 5:28.76; 6. Aldape, Paradise, 5:32.25

4×400: 3. Paradise, 3:41.42; 4. Boyd, 3:41.79; 5. Chico, 4:30