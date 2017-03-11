Track: Whitaker jumps to victory

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Track, Decatur, Decatur Track, Track

Mackenzie Whitaker tied a career best clearing five feet to win the gold medal Thursday at the Double B Relays in Bridgeport.

“I had a great day. It was better than last week when I couldn’t get over 4-10,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker’s victory led a sweep of the top three spots in the event for Decatur. Makenzie Fox took second and Satasha Kostelecky third with both clearing 4-10.

“Makenzie [Fox] is always pushing me. I don’t want a freshman to beat me,” Whitaker said.

ISAAC HOLDS OFF TEAMMATE

Battling a stiff wind and running on tired legs, Decatur junior Christian Isaac narrowly held off teammate Marco Rodriguez to win the 800.

Isaac ran 2:04.55. Rodriguez finished in 2:04.67.

“The wind was a killer on the back stretch,” Isaac said. “We also had a hard week of training and haven’t recovered yet. We both felt it in the first lap.”

Isaac has turned in a 2:02 this season and hopes to get under two minutes.

“The goal carved into my mind is 1:56,” he said. “Championship season is when the real time drops come.”

KYLE RECORDS PERSONAL BEST

Decatur junior Madison Kyle recorded a personal best to win the shot put Thursday.

Kyle turned in a throw of 34-10.5 for the victory.

“I’ve been improving every meet. That’s my goal,” Kyle said. “I hope to get 36 by the end of the season.”

Kyle has already added more than a foot from her best from last year.

GARCIA WINS TIGHT 3,200

Running on his home track, Bridgeport’s Salvador Garcia made a stretch at the finish line to narrowly beat Decatur’s Alan Rangel.

Garcia won by 0.2 seconds in 10:14.79.

The two ran together the entire race and were side by side over the final 100 meters.

In the 1,600, Rangel finished fourth in 4:47.15 and Garcia sixth in 4:58.56.

Decatur’s Marco Rodriguez won the 1,600 in 4:42.14.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team: 1. Decatur, 219; 2. Graham, 138; 3. Lake Worth, 91; 4. Krum, 90; 5. Bridgeport, 57

Discus: 1. Beverly Schooling, Decatur, 85-7; 2. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 84-1; 3. Delaney Ingram, Bridgeport, 82-7.5; 5. Kimberly Luco, Decatur, 78-7

High jump: 1. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 5-0; 2. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 4-10; 3. Satasha Kostolecky, Decatur, 4-10

Long jump: 1. Autumn Finney, Decatur, 16-3.25; 4. Mallory Downe, Decatur, 15-4.5; 5. Macy Downe, Decatur, 15-3.25

Shot put: 1. Madison Kyle, Decatur, 34-10.5; 2. Riley Forman, Decatur, 31-9; 3. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 31-3.25; 4. Delaney Ingram, Bridgeport, 30-0.5; 5. Beverly Schooling, Decatur, 29-6.5

Triple jump: 2. Autumn Finney, Decatur, 34; 6. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 32-4

3,200: 2. Elizabeth Culpepper, Decatur, 12:29.83; 5. Audri Baber, Decatur, 14:14.56

4×100: 1. Decatur, 51.04; 4. Bridgeport, 53.35

800: 2. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 2:32.15; 5. Kristin Grooms, Bridgeport, 2:39.06

110 hurdles: 2. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport, 16.17; 6. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 18:05

100: 2. Macy Downe, Decatur, 12.66; 3. Mallory Downe, Decatur, 13.03; 5. Kallie Boner, Decatur, 13.27

4×200: 1. Decatur, 1:49.14; 4. Bridgeport, 1:54.47

400: 2. Autumn Finney, Decatur, 1:02.7; 4. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 1:03.63; 5. Katy Wunrow, Decatur, 1:04.54

300 hurdles: 4. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport, 50.47; 6. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 53.26

200: 1. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 27.2; 2. Aly Skarke, Decatur, 27.52; 5. Anna Raby, Bridgeport, 28.76; 6. Ashanti Monk, Bridgeport, 28.86

1,600: 3. Elizabeth Culpepper, Decatur, 5:51.57 4. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 6:07.13

4×400: 1. Decatur, 4:12.09

BOYS RESULTS

Team: 1. Decatur 237, 2. Graham 137, 3. Krum 77, 4. Lake Worth, 5. Bridgeport 61

Discus: 3. Charlie Doubrava, Decatur, 123-5; 4. Eric Stonecheck, Bridgeport, 121-4.5

High jump: 1. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 6-2; 2. Drew Redwine, Decatur, 6-0

Long jump: 1. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 20-9.25; 6. William Vann, Bridgeport, 19

Shot put: 6. Eric Stonecheck, Bridgeport, 38-6

Triple jump: 1. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 42-8; 2. Chase Williams, Bridgeport, 39-5.75; 3. Charlie Doubrava, Decatur, 38-9.25; 4. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 38-9; 5. Nathaniel Phillips, Bridgeport, 36-4.5; 6. Abe Huerta, Bridgeport, 34-10.75

Pole vault: 2. Dustin Krahn, Decatur, 10-6

3,200: 1. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 10:14.79; 2. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 10:14.99; 3. Matthew Ashmore, Decatur, 10:51.18; 4. Oscar Palomo, Decatur, 11:22.7

4×100: 3. Decatur, 44.39; 4. Bridgeport, 44.52

800: 1. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 2:04.55; 2. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 2:04.67; 4. Moses Ramos, Decatur, 2:07.93

110 hurdles: 2. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 16.04

100: 1. Mario Reyes, Decatur, 11.18; 4. Colton Denman, Decatur, 11.31

4×200: 1. Decatur, 1:32.66; 3. Bridgeport, 1:33.8

400: 2. Triston Read, Decatur, 53.32; 3. Moses Ramos, Decatur, 54.14; 5. Angel Garza, Decatur, 55.36

300: 2. William Vann, Bridgeport, 43.34; 3. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 43.65; 4. Matthew Ashmore, Decatur, 46.81

200: 2. Kooper Joplin, Decatur, 23.1; 4. Triston Read, Bridgeport, 24.06; 5. Angel Garza, Decatur, 24.1; 6. A.J. Martinez, Decatur, 24.21

1,600: 1. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 4:42.14; 2. Parker Cullop, Decatur, 4:43.76; 4. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 4:47.15; 5. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 4:48.5; 6. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 4:58.56

4×400: 1. Decatur, 3:33.1