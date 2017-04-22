Track: Triple threat – Thomas heads to regionals in 3 events

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Track, Track

At track meets throughout the spring, Christina Thomas got a workout just trying to get to all of her events.

“All year, she’s ran from the discus ring to the high jump and then hurries to get ready for the 4×100 and then back for the hurdles,” described Alvord girls track coach Chasen Jackson. “She doesn’t complain. There’s no excuses from her.”

Now, the Alvord sophomore will be juggling three of her five events at the Class 2A Region II meet April 28-29 in Springtown. Thomas won the 100 hurdles Wednesday at the 11/12-2A meet and finished third in the high jump. The 4×100 that she teamed with Macie Dickerson, Karissa Woodall and Brittany Burton took second in 52.08.

Of the events the relay is her favorite.

“I love my team,” Thomas said.

Last on her list is the high jump. She cleared 4-8 on Thursday to advance with her bronze medal.

“It’s challenging. I get more frustrated with it,” she said.

Her strength may be her newest event – the 100 hurdles. She picked up the event this year, switching from the 300 hurdles.

“She didn’t do [the 100 hurdles] last year, but she sprouted out some more,” Jackson said. “We didn’t think she’d get any taller and she did. She’s done a tremendous job.”

The 5-11 Thomas has steadily dropped her times all year in the hurdles going from an 18.68 at the Boyd meet in early March to a 16.77 by the District 11-2A meet. Thursday she set a personal record with her gold medal time of 16.57.

“I’ve cut off two full seconds,” Thomas said. “It took some time to get the three-step down. I got it just before district.”

With Thomas in the lead, Alvord swept the medal stand in the event at district and area. Brittney Parrish was second in 17.08 and Maggie Wicks third in 17.3.

“They are great competition,” Thomas said. “We were happy all three made it [to regionals].”

Jackson said the trio pushes each other.

“They don’t let the others slack,” she said.

With another week before regionals, Thomas expects to bring her time down more.

“I’m going to train hard until regionals,” she said.

Jackson said she will need to get under 16 for a shot at state.