Track: Thorpe set for debut on state stage

Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

After a pair of third-place finishes at regionals, Boyd’s Lindsey Thorpe entered her senior year with one goal – state.

Thorpe accomplished that goal on her fifth throw at the Class 3A Region I meet.

She bettered that toss to finish second and seal the trip to Austin in the shot put.

“I was scared at first that I wouldn’t make it,” Thorpe said. “My last throw everything came together.”

She will throw in Friday’s 3A finals at the University Interscholastic League track and field championships at Mike Myers Stadium.

“I got it done. It means a lot to be in this spot,” Thorpe said. “I have a chance to medal if I do my best.”

Thorpe heads into the state meet fifth among the nine finalists with a best throw of 40-0.25. She’s less than a foot behind the second seed.

“I think I can do it,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe has been a mainstay in athletics for the Lady Yellowjackets as a three-sport standout – basketball, softball and track – since her freshman year. Thorpe, who averaged 18 points and 9.2 rebounds in basketball, has signed to play basketball at Paris Junior College next year.

While working to get to state in track, she helped the softball team get to the second round of the playoffs playing center field and hitting four home runs.

“I’ve been here a long time going from sport to sport,” Thorpe said. “It takes a lot of effort. But it’s been worth it. I’ve learned from each.”