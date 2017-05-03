Track: Texan earns silver medal

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Track, Track

The cold weather couldn’t hold down Northwest’s Caden McDonald Saturday.

The senior locked up a second state berth with a silver medal in the discus at the Class 5A Region I track meet.

“My goal was to get back [to state] and win it this year,” McDonald said.

McDonald will compete in the 5A discus finals May 12 at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.

McDonald threw 194-4 to take second at regionals. Denton Ryan’s Thomas Wilson narrowed out McDonald for the gold medal with a toss of 195-1.

“Thomas was up right before me and threw his 195,” McDonald said. “They put a cone out there because it was a regional meet record. I hit the top of the cone, but they marked me short.”

McDonald stayed consistent throughout the competition, landing all but one throw more than 190 feet.

“It was one of my best days throwing,” McDonald said.

Carson Lane finished fifth with a throw of 161-7.