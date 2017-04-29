Track: Strong STATEments – Thorpe lands state spot

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Heading into finals Friday morning at the 3A Region I meet, Lindsey Thorpe found herself in fifth place in the shot put.

Determined to not fall short again of a state trip, Thorpe unleashed a pair of throws to move up in the standings. Her final throw of 40-0.25 feet broke her own school record and sealed the trip to Austin with a silver medal finish at Abilene Christian University.

“This means a lot. I put a lot of work into this,” Thorpe said. “All my hard work paid off. It feels great for all my hard work to come together.”

Thorpe was a bronze medalist the past two years at regionals, including last year when she went from seventh to third on her final throw.

Thorpe started Friday with a throw of 36-0.75 and was off the medal stand going into finals.

On her second throw in the finals, she landed a toss of 38-11 to move into second. She bettered that toss by more than a foot on her final throw.

Thorpe said she concentrated on her footwork in the finals.

“The last throw, I focused on kicking lower and brought everything through,” Thorpe said.

Earning a trip to state in Abilene came just more than 12 hours after she hit a home run in the Boyd softball team’s game one win over Breckenridge in the Class 3A Region I bi-district series.

The state track meet will be May 11-13 at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin. Thorpe will throw on May 12.

“It’s going to be exciting and new. I’m going to be nervous,” said the Boyd senior. “I want to go out there and compete.”