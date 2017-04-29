Track: Strong STATEments – Roof earns fourth trip

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Slidell’s Kayson Roof is headed to state for a fourth time.

Roof won the pole vault at the Class A Region III meet in Whitney Friday, clearing a personal best 9-6.

“When I first started, I was really nervous and then I cleared a couple of heights,” Roof said.

She won the event, getting over nine feet. She then got over 9-6 and made one attempt at 9-9.

“I tried it only once because I was really tired and still have my track events,” Roof said.

She was set to run the 100, 300 hurdles and 4×100 in prelims Friday afternoon. She’s been a three-time state qualifier in the 300 hurdles and won the silver medal as a sophomore.

After earning a state trip in the pole vault, Roof expected to take the track more relaxed.

“Going into regionals there was a lot of pressure to get to state because I’ve been there three years,” Roof said. “This definitely takes a lot of pressure off since I’m already going to Austin.”

Roof qualified for state in the pole vault as a freshman and sophomore. She did not compete in the event last year. She returned this year to win the area meet before winning the region crown.

“There was a little regret from not doing it last year,” Roof said.