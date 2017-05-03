Track: Slidell’s Roof adds to state workload

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Slidell, Slidell Track, Track

Slidell senior Kayson Roof booked her fourth straight trip to Austin for the state track meet Friday by winning the Class A Region III title in the pole vault.

Saturday, Roof added to her state workload by earning a region silver medal and earning her fourth state appearance in the 300 hurdles.

Roof ran a 49.59 to take second to Blum’s Hope Thomas, who finished in 48.36.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s like my freshman and sophomore year,” said Roof, who qualified for both events in those years. She didn’t compete in the pole vault as a junior.

“Going all four years makes me feel like I can be someone to look up to for the little kids.”

Along with vaulting on Friday, she ran prelim races in the 4×100, 100 and 300 hurdles. By the time she hit the track for the 300 hurdles finals Saturday, Roof was running her fifth race of the weekend. She made it cleanly around the track to finish second.

“I was tired from the day before, and during the race I was pretty winded,” Roof said. “I was sore at the end.”

Roof narrowly missed qualifying for state in a third event. She finished third in the 100, running 13.12.

“We were looking at the other regions to see if I got the wildcard,” Roof said. “I didn’t. But for my first year in the event, I did good.”

Heading to Austin, Roof has her sights set on getting back on the medal stand. She earned a silver medal in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore. She took fifth last year.

“I want it pretty bad. It’s been two years and I’m really hoping to get back on [the medal stand] and hopefully get gold,” Roof said.