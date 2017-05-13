Track: Saving best for last – Thorpe claims bronze on final throw

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Lindsey Thorpe stepped into the ring Friday afternoon for her final throw needing the best throw of her career to get on the medal stand.

The Boyd senior rose to the occasion.

Thorpe landed a toss of 40-10.5 feet to move into third place and claim the bronze medal in the 3A shot put finals at the University Interscholastic League track field championships at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.

“My adrenaline was up, and I was very nervous,” Thorpe said. “All at the same time I was calm because I knew if I came out here and did what I know to do, I was going to medal.”

The medal caps an impressive athletic career for the three-sport standout. She has signed to play basketball next year at Paris Junior College.

“It means so much. I can’t express it. I don’t have the words,” Thorpe said. “I have all these other sports but to come out and do this means everything to me.”

Whitewright’s Zada Swoopes won the gold medal with a throw of 44-8. Clyde’s Monica Driscoll took second with a toss of 41-8.25.

The 40-foot mark had been a longtime goal for Thorpe.

“To get over that is great, especially on my last throw of my last season at state,” Thorpe said.

All six of Thorpe’s throws topped 38 feet with four better than 39.

“I was so blessed that I’ve been consistent lately,” Thorpe said. “We’ve fixed a lot of things. Being consistent takes a lot of pressure off. If you stay consistent, then you can do a little more and little bit more. That drives you.”

Thorpe moved into position to medal with a toss of 39-9.25 on her fourth throw. She stayed there until the last round when Arp’s Briana Medlock bested her with a throw of 39-9.5.

Thorpe stepped into the ring immediately after Medlock, knowing the task in front of her.

“I had to go get it,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe moved quickly through the ring and let out the mighty heave.

“I threw it and turned around and was like ‘OK,'” Thorpe said. “I hopped out of the back of the ring. Coach [Eden Sultemeir] and I hugged. I knew that sealed me that spot. I teared up a bit.”

3A GIRLS SHOT PUT

1. Zada Swoopes, Whitewright, 44-8; 2. Monica Driscoll, Clyde, 41-8.25; 3. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 40-10.5; 4. Briana Medlock, Arp, 39-9.5; 5. Jayla Hooper, West Rusk, 39-5; 6. Brittney Moorer, Cameron Yoe, 37-3.75