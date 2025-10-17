Track: Roof, Meyer win three area gold medals

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

Slidell’s Kayson Roof started her bid for a fourth straight state appearance with a victory in the 300 hurdles at the 21/22-A area meet.

Roof won the hurdles in 50.63 to advance to the Class A Region III meet. She ran at state the past three years in the hurdles.

Roof also grabbed victories in the 100 and pole vault. She ran 13.43 in the 100 and cleared 8 feet in the pole vault.

Bailey Meyer won three gold medals at the area meet. She won the long jump with an effort of 14-8. She cleared 4-8 to win the high jump. In the 100 hurdles, Meyer ran 18.43 for the victory. She was second in the 400 in 1:10.52.

The Slidell boys 4×200 of Dillon Fortune, Humberto Hernandez, Hunter Horner and Tristyn Talamantes won in 1:41.59.

DISTRICT 21A-22A AREA CHAMPIONSHIPS AT SAINT JO HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

Shot put: 3. Lexi Swift, 30-3.5; 4. Camryn Franklin, 28-2

High jump: 1. Bailey Meyer, 4-8

Pole vault: 1. Kayson Roof, 8-0

Long jump: 1. Bailey Meyer, 14-8; 5. Aurora Deluna, 14-0.75

Triple jump: 6. Aurora Deluna, 29-6

4×100: 3. Slidell (Aurora Deluna, Bailey Meyer, Brooklyn Redmon, Kayson Roof), 57

110 hurdles: 1. Bailey Meyer, 18:43; 5. Sydney Keating, 20.71

100: 1. Kayson Roof, 13.43

400: 2. Bailey Meyer, 1:10.52

300 hurdles: 1. Kayson Roof, 50.63; 3. Sydney Keating, 58.64

200: 4. Aurora Deluna, 30.22

1600: 6. Ashley Mayabb, 8:42.65

BOYS

Shot put: 5. Isaiah Deluna, 36-10

Discus: 2. Isaiah Deluna, 108-2.5

Long jump: 5. Carlos Gonzalez, 17-10.25

Triple jump: 5. Humberto Hernandez, 36-1.25

3200: 2. Hunter Horner, 11:36.25; 3. Ben McCasland, 11:39.01

4×100: 3. Slidell (Tristyn Talamantes, Carlos Gonzalez, Humberto Hernandez, Slayton Pruett), 49.12

800: 2. Kyler Carnes, 2:19.71

110 hurdles: 3. Colton Crane, 18.87

100: 4. Dillon Fortune, 11.7

4×200: 1. Slidell (Dillon Fortune, Hunter Horner, Tristyn Talamantes, Humberto Hernandez), 1:41.59

300 hurdles: 2. Colton Crane, 47.24

200: 2. Dillon Fortune, 23.91; 6. Carlos Gonzalez, 25.37

1600: 3. Hunter Horner, 5:13.28

4×400: 3. Slidell (Colton Crane, Walker Gladden, Kyler Carnes, Humberto Hernandez), 4:01.10