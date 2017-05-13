Track: Roof lands fifth-place finish

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Tags: Slidell, Slidell Track, Track

After not vaulting last year, Slidell senior Kayson Roof made a return to the state meet runway Friday.

The three-time state qualifier in the pole vault closed her career with a fifth-place finish in the 1A finals, clearing 9 feet.

“It was awesome to get back down here after taking a year off,” Roof said.

The four-time state attendee also ran in the Class 1A 300 hurdles finals at the University Interscholastic League track and field championships at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin Friday night.

Cherokee junior Lexi Wagner won the gold medal in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet. Jacie Fowler of New Home grabbed the silver at 10 feet. Silverton’s Tally Patton finished third at 9 feet, beating out Roof and Blackwell’s Jordan Jones with fewer misses for the bronze. All three went out at 9-6.

“They were really good,” Roof said. “There was a junior and a sophomore that did a good job. I wish them the best of luck.”

Roof easily cleared her first six attempts before reaching 9 feet. She missed her first attempt at the height before getting over on her second try.

At 9-6, Roof couldn’t get over. On her third and final attempt, she clipped the bar coming down.

“I had a rough time at 9-6,” Roof said. “I couldn’t tell how close I was. Coach and I couldn’t tell if I needed to move the standards back or not.”

1A GIRLS POLE VAULT

1. Lexi Wagner, Cherokee, 11-0; 2. Jacie Fowler, New Home, 10-0; 3. Tally Patton, Silverton, 9-0; 4. Jordan Jones, Blackwell, 9-0; 5. Kayson Roof, 9-0; 6. Ashlyn Carroll, Throckmorton, 8-6; 6. Lindsey Womack, Ira, 8-6