Track: McDonald bids for gold medal

Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

In his first year throwing the discus, Caden McDonald made the Meet of Champions to compete against the top students from Keller and Northwest.

The then seventh-grader finished sixth at the meet, sparking a hunger in him. It’s hunger that led him to a second appearance at the University Interscholastic League track and field championships on Friday. McDonald will throw in the 5A finals at 2 p.m. at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.

“That really sat with me,” McDonald recalled about that meet six years ago. “But doing that, it was a blessing in disguise.”

McDonald finished fifth last year in the 6A finals with a throw of 187-02.

“That was great group of throwers,” McDonald said. “We got three throws in and then there was a six-hour delay.”

In his senior year, McDonald starred on the football field at linebacker, helping the Texans to their first playoff victory. In February, the school-record holder in tackles and all-state linebacker signed to play Division I football at San Diego St.

After the successful year on the grid iron and a scholarship in hand to go play football on the next level, McDonald never thought about not returning to the discus ring for his senior year. He explained he had unfinished business.

“My goal coming into high school was to win the state meet,” McDonald said. “That’s been a huge goal. I’ve been blessed with this ability. Giving it up would be dumb.

“I love it. If I wasn’t going to school for football, I’d probably be doing this.”

McDonald said he may still try to throw in college though San Diego St. does not have a men’s track team. He could throw as an unattached athlete.

For now, he’s concentrating on trying for a state title. McDonald heads into the state finals with the second best throw among qualifiers with his 194-04 from regionals.

His big goal besides a state championship is 200 feet.

“The goal I set my freshman year was 200 feet. I’ve never got it in a meet. I’ve been close,” McDonald said.

McDonald points out that strength is part of his success in the ring but that it comes down to technique and practice.

His coach Bobby Allison said McDonald’s work ethic helps him edge the competition.

“His work ethic is unbelievable,” Allison said. “He’s the best I’ve been around. He has all the ability and on top of it, he has the work ethic.”