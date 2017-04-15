Track: Lady Eagles run past competition

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

Winning all three relays and setting school records in the 4×100 and 4×200, the Decatur Lady Eagles captured the 9-4A title Wednesday.

The district crown was the third straight for the Lady Eagles.

“We competed well,” said Decatur coach David Park. “It started Monday in the field events. That set a good precedent and it carried over into the running events.”

Decatur finished with 198 points. Sanger took second with 125.

The top four finishers in each event head to the 9/10-4A area meet, which will be held in Decatur Wednesday. The field events and 3,200 will start at 10 a.m. and running events begin at 1 p.m.

“We’re thrilled that area is here,” Park said. “It’s probably the toughest of the four area meets. There’s good people in every event.”

Decatur’s 4×100 of Autumn Finny, Mallory Downe, Kallie Boner and Macy Downe broke their own school record with a 49.65 to hold off Sanger.

Aly Skarke joined Mallory Downe, Macy Downe and Mackenzie Whitaker to set a record of 1:46.27 in the 4×200, clipping Sanger by a full second.

Decatur closed the meet with their best time of the season in the 4×400. Skarke, Katy Wunrow, Taylor Butler and Whitaker ran 4:08.64.

EAGLES TAKE THIRD

The Decatur Eagles finished third at the 9-4A meet with 143 points.

Sanger captured the league crown with 176 points. Argyle was second with 152.

Decatur closed the meet with a victory in the 4×400.

Kooper Joplin, Payton McAlister, Moses Ramos and Christian Isaac turned in a 3:26.74 to hold off Gainesville.

Decatur took second in the 4×100 and 4×200.

ISAAC CAPTURES 800

In a lightning-fast 800, Decatur’s Christian Isaac held off Sanger’s Alfonso Fascio for the victory.

Isaac ran a 2:00.75 with Fascio turning in a 2:01.01.

“He wasn’t going to be denied,” Park said. “He ran a smart race.”

DOWNES FINISH FIRST, SECOND IN 100

Macy Downe earned the title of 9-4A’s fastest girl, holding off her sister for the victory.

Macy ran a 12.97 for the gold medal. Mallory took second in 13.20.

DAVIDSON WINS 100 HURDLES

Bridgeport’s Morgen Davidson captured a gold medal in the 100 hurdles.

Davidson turned in a 16.74 to edge out Krum’s Rhett Robinson for the win.

DISTRICT 9-4A CHAMPIONSHIPS AT ARGYLE HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

Shot put: 1. Madison Kyle, Decatur, 33-00; 2. Marissa Bias, Decatur, 32-01.50; 4. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 31-00; 7. Riley Forman, Decatur, 29-07.50

Discus: 1. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 96-01; 3. Riley Forman, Decatur, 86-05; 4. Kimberly Luco, Decatur, 85-00; 5. Marissa Bias, Decatur, 83-04

High jump: 2. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 5-05; 4. Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur, 5-0 5. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 4-10

Pole vault: 3. Savannah Tuggle, Bridgeport, 7-06; 4. Karen Ibarra, Bridgeport, 7-0

Long jump: 1. Autumn Finney, Decatur, 16-08; 3. Mallory Downe, Decatur, 15-08.5; 7. Macy Downe, Decatur, 15-05

Triple jump: 2. Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur, 32-05.75; 2. Autumn Finney, Decatur, 32-05.75; 6. Anna Raby, Bridgeport, 31-07.50; 8. Allie Raby, Bridgeport, 30-10.75

3200: 4. Elizabeth Culpepper, Decatur, 13.08.94; 6. Audri Baber, Decatur, 14:02.28

4×100: 1. Decatur (Autumn Finney, Mallory Downe, Kallie Boner, Macy Downe), 49.65

800: 5. Katy Wunrow, Decatur, 2:31.65; 5. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 2:31.65

110 hurdles: 1. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport, 16.74; 5. Samantha Roth, Decatur 18.07

100: 1. Macy Downe, Decatur, 12.97; 2. Mallory Downe, Decatur, 13.20; 5. Kallie Boner, Decatur, 13.60

4×200: 1. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Mallory Downe, Macy Downe, Mackenzie Whitaker), 1:46.27

400: 2. Autumn Finney, Decatur, 59.62

300 hurdles: 3. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 48.63; 5. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport, 49.33; 7. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 50.76

200: 2. Autumn Finney, Decatur, 26.48; 3. Aly Skarke, Decatur, 27.02; 4. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 27.32; 7. Anna Raby, Bridgeport, 27.65

1600: 5. Elizabeth Culpepper, Decatur, 5:51.27; 6. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 5:51.55

4×400: 1. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Katy Wunrow, Taylor Butler, Mackenzie Whitaker), 4:08.64; 5. Bridgeport (Kristen Grooms, Melanie Guzman, Angelica Fraga, Jolene Torres), 4:28.56

BOYS

Shot put: 7. Eric Stonechek, Bridgeport, 39-03.50; Ridge Burden, Decatur, 38-03.50

Discus: 4. Charlie Doubrava, Decatur, 118-10

High jump: 5. Drew Redwine, Decatur, 5-06

Long jump: 7. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 19-04, 3. Charlie Doubrava, Decatur, 41-01.75; 6. Charles Williams, Bridgeport, 39-03.75; 7. Jason Cobb, Bridgeport, 38-06

Triple jump: 1. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 43-01.75

3200: 3. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 10:28.38; 4. Manuel Garcia, Bridgeport, 10:28.77; 7. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 10:37.86; 8. Matthew Ashmore, Decatur, 10:52.94

4×100: 2. Decatur (Adam Martinez, Colton Denman, Alex Uselton, Mario Reyes), 43.36

800: 1. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 2:00.75; 4. Marco Rodriguez, 2:03.38; 5. Triston Read, Decatur, 2:04.72

110 hurdles: 6. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 17.74

100: 2. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 11.61; 5. Colton Denman, Decatur, 11.71

4×200: 2. Decatur (Adam Martinez, Colton Denman, Alec Uselton, Mario Reyes), 1:30.76; 6. Bridgeport (Jadon Maddux, Ty Read, Brian Munn, William Vann), 1:33.76

400: 2. Kooper Joplin, Decatur, 51.17; 3. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 51.73; 4. Moses Ramos, Decatur, 52.10

300 hurdles: 3. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 42.69

200: 3. Mario Reyes, Decatur, 22.81; Alec Uselton, Decatur, 23.66; 7. Jadon Maddux, Bridgeport, 24.15

1600: 3. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 4:37.32; 4. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 4:38.30; 5. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 4:40.90; 7. Parker Cullop, Decatur, 4:52.80

4×400: 1. Decatur (Kooper Joplin, Payton McAlister, Moses Ramos, Christian Isaac), 3:26.74; 5. Bridgeport (Rigoberto Alvarez, Carson Johnson, Ty Read, Brian Munn), 3:44.07