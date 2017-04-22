Track: Hacker flies to area victory

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

By the time Decatur’s Isaac Hacker made his sandy landing on his first effort in the triple jump, he’d set a mark that no one else would touch at the 9/10-4A area meet Wednesday at Decatur High School.

“It took a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Hacker said about his opening 44-foot effort.

But Hacker wasn’t finished. On his fifth jump, he sailed through the air before landing in the pit with a 44-6 – more than two feet better than second-place Ledajrick Cox of Dallas Carter.

“It was all good. All the phases were correct,” Hacker said. “For the past month I’ve been working on getting that mark. I felt really good.”

He was still fighting a tight quadricep, but it didn’t stop him from coming up just two inches shy of his personal best – 44-8.

Hacker returns to regionals on a winning streak. He’s won his past seven meets. The Class 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce is April 27-28.

“My goal is top two. I’ll probably need to be between 44 and 45,” Hacker said.