Track: Hacker finishes fourth

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Track, Decatur, Decatur Track, Northwest, Northwest Track, Slidell, Slidell Track, Track

Decatur’s Isaac Hacker narrowly missed out on a medal at the Class 4A Region II track meet.

Hacker jumped a personal best 45-0.5 to finish fourth in the triple jump at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Hacker finished eight inches behind Texarkana Liberty-Eylau’s Decorian Phillips for the bronze medal. Atlanta’s Trin Taylor won the competition with an effort of 47-1.75.

DECATUR 4X200 SETS NEW MARK

Running against a blazing fast field, the Decatur Lady Eagles established a school record in the 4×200 finals Saturday.

The Decatur quartet of Aly Skarke, Mallory and Macy Downe and Autumn Finny ran 1:44.95 to finish sixth. The school’s previous record was 1:46.28 set in 2002.

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau won the 4A Region II title in 1:41.4, edging out Dallas Carter (1:42.56). Gilmer took bronze with a 1:43.81.

MEYER EARNS MEDAL IN HIGH JUMP

Slidell’s Bailey Meyer cleared 4-8 to bring home a bronze medal in the high jump at the Class A Region III meet over the weekend in Whitney.

Blum’s Gentrye Munden won the event, clearing 5-2. Fannindel’s Tykeya Caesar jumped 5-1 for silver.

Slidell’s Dillon Fortune finished fourth in the 200 in 23.89.

THOMAS TAKES FOURTH IN HURDLES

After hitting a hurdle in the prelims and entering the 100 hurdles finals at the Class 2A Region II meet sixth, Alvord’s Christina Thomas moved up a pair of spots.

Thomas ran a 16.61 in the finals Saturday to finish fourth at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium. Hico’s Shelby Polk won the race in 15.87. Hayley Jordan of Price Carlisle was second in 15.88 and Hico’s Sydney Polk third in 16.33.

Chico’s Whitney Renfro finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in 50.77. Cheyenne Grubbs of Union Grove won the event in 47.65.

HOBBS GRABS BRONZE

Northwest’s Jared Hobbs finished third in the 300 hurdles at the 5A Region I meet at Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Hobbs ran 40.08 for the bronze medal. Calahan Newsome of Amarillo won the race in 39.14.

REGION TRACK RESULTS

CLASS A REGION III, WHITNEY

GIRLS

100: 1. Valerie Alvarez, Morgan, 12.49; 2. Madison Frazier, Woodson, 12.69; 3. Kayson Roof, Slidell, 13.12

300 hurdles: 1. Hope Thomas, Blum, 48.36; 2. Kayson Roof, Slidell, 49.59; 3. Yesenia Avalos, Leveretts Chapel, 50.39

High jump: 1. Gentrye Munden, Blum 5-2; 2. Tykeya Caesar, Fannindel, 5-1; 3. Bailey Meyer, Slidell, 4-8

Pole vault: 1. Kayson Roof, Slidell, 9-6; 2. Ashlyn Carroll, Throckmorton, 8-9; 3. Erin Price, Strawn, 8-6

BOYS

200: 1. Adrian Navarro, Covington, 22.7; 2. Will Koberick, Tioga, 23.09; 3. William McDaniel, Gordon, 23.12; 4. Dillon Fortune, Slidell, 23.89

1600: 1. Albert Serrano, Miller Grove, 4:49.56; 2. Klay Howard, Covington, 4:52.15; 3. Justin Rodgriguez, Tioga, 4:54.6; 7. Hunter Horner, Slidell, 5:13.1

CLASS 2A REGION II, SPRINGTOWN

GIRLS

4×100: 1. Seymour, 50.17; 2. Union Grove, 50.5, 3. Era, 50.70; 6. Alvord, 52.03

100 hurdles: 1. Shelby Polk, Hico, 15.87; 2. Hayley Jordan, Calisle, 15.88; 3. Sydney Polk, Hico, 16.33; 4. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 16.61

300 hurdles: 1. Cheyenne Grubbs, Union Grove, 47.65; 2. Shelby Polk, Hico, 48.65; 3. Emily Pennartz, Petrolia, 48.88; 6. Whitney Renfro, Chico, 50.77

Triple jump: 1. Bailee Greer, Detroit, 37-4.5; 2. Maleah Walker, Seymour, 37-1; 3. Cheyenne Grubbs, Union Grove, 35-11; 10. Karissa Woodall, Alvord, 34-2.5

High jump: 1. Kodee Scott, Olney, 5-2; 2. Hayley Jordan, Price Carlisle, 5-0; 2. Sara Carpio, Sam Rayburn, 5-0; 9. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 4-10

Pole vault: 1. Kodee Scott, Olney, 10-6; 2. Hillary Hanna, Archer City, 10-3; 3. Marlaina Morgan, Blue Ridge, 9-6; 10. Haley Pollard, Chico, 8-0

BOYS

Discus: 1. Austin Owens, Union Grove, 155-2; 2. Bowie Tanner, Wolfe City, 150-5; 3. J.R. Smith, McLeod, 146-11; 11. Blake Martin, Alvord, 122-5

High jump: 1. Cale Kassen, Valley View, 6-6; 2. Ty Patterson, Linden-Kildare, 6-0; 3. Calvin Martin, DeLeon, 6-0; 11. Tanner Richey, Alvord, 5-8

Triple jump: 1. Clashon Gaffney, Clarksville, 47-4.5; 2. Demarion Williams, Electra, 45-3.5; 3. Ja’Kevian Rose, Linden-Kildare, 45-2; 14. Clayton Machal, Alvord, 37-3

Long jump: 1. Clashon Gaffney, Clarksville, 22-8.5; 2. Yancey Otto, Lindsay, 22-1.5; 2. Marcus Jones, Linden-Kildare, 22-0.5; 14. Clayton Machal, Alvord, 19-1

CLASS 3A REGION I, ABILENE

GIRLS

Shot put: 1. Monica Driscoll, Clyde, 41-0.5; 2. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 40-0.25; 2. Neshemia White, Merkel, 37-11

Discus: 1. Briyith Zubia, Kermit, 140-6; 2. Shelby Lipps, Breckenridge, 139-0; 3. Ashlynn Smart, Clyde, 121-9; 9. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 107-6

High jump: 1. Trinity Tomlinson, Early, 5-4; 2. Jacey Cate, Boyd, 5-2; 3. Madelyn Merrell, Idalou, 5-0

800: Jayden Fiebiger, Wall, 2:17.23; 2. Drew Warren, Clyde, 2:18.44; 3. Marjorie Patterson, Brock, 2:19.65; 10. Kaycee Martin, Paradise, 2:37.52

BOYS

200: 1. Oscar Baeza, Presidio, 22.2; 2. JR Fullen, Eastland, 22.88; 2. Austin Ortegon, Grape Creek, 23.02; 6. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 23.46

CLASS 4A REGION II, COMMERCE

GIRLS

4×200: 1. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 1:41.4; 2. Carter, 1:42.56; 3. Gilmer, 1:43.81; 6. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Mallory Down, Macy Downe, Autumn Finny), 1:44.95

High jump: 1. Abbi Neece, Argyle, 5-6; 2. Baylee Chappell, North Lamar, 5-4; 3. Kristen Sneed, Tatum, 5-2; 10. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 4-10

BOYS

Triple jump: 1. Trin Taylor, Atlanta, 47-1.75; 2. Tyler Hill, North Lamar, 46-11; 3. Decorian Phillips, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 45-8.5; 4. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 45-0.5

Discus: 1. Branson Bragg, Crandall, 153-1; 2. Jermaine Lewis, Rusk, 150-11; 3. Dylan Templeman, Princeton, 150-8; 7. Charles Doubrava, Decatur, 132-3

800: 1. LaKyron Mays, Carter, 1:57.79; 2. Mark Wepler, Celina, 1:58.9; 3. Tarek Rascoe, Carthage, 1:59.06; 11. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 2:08.71

1600: 1. Elijah Mackey, Melissa, 4:29.58; 2. Christian Rivera, Kaufman, 4:33.7; 2. Payten Vidourek, Sanger, 4:33.74; 6. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 4:44.79

3200: 1. Elijah Mackey, Melissa, 9:41.25; 2. Christian Rivera, Kaufman, 9:49.37; 3. Ben Splain, Argyle, 9:58.84; 9. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 10:42.21

CLASS 5A REGION I, LUBBOCK

GIRLS

Discus: 1. Jaleisa Shaffer, Amarillo Palo Duro, 132-3; 2. Paitlyn Tankersley, Canyon, 128-1; 3. Jayden Hunt, Denison, 125-5; 6. Jenna Deen, Northwest, 119-9

BOYS

Discus: 1. Thomas Wilson, Denton Ryan, 195-1; 2. Caden McDonald, Northwest, 194-4; 3. Earnest Brown, Denton Ryan, 177-2; 5. Carson Lane, Northwest, 161-7

High jump: 1. Milo Rios, El Paso East, 6-8; 2. Calvin Clater, FW South Hills, 6-6; 2. Alan Rhone, Chisholm Trail, 6-6; 8. Carson Hickman, Northwest, 6-4

Pole vault: 1. Peyton Weissmann, Grapevine, 17-4; 2. Billy Blanton, Amarillo Caprock, 15-9; 3. Ryan Brown, Aledo, 15-6; 6. James Doughtie, Northwest, 14

300 hurdles: 1. Calahan Newsome, Amarillo, 39.14; 2. Leonardo Rohan, Amarillo Caprock, 39.5; 3. Jared Hobbs, Northwest, 40.08