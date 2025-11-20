Track: Hacker earns medals

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Track, Track

Isaac Hacker jumped his way to a pair of medals Thursday at the David Park Relays in Keller.

Hacker won the triple jump with an effort of 43-5. He took second in the long jump flying 20-11.25.

Battling a strong south wind, Marco Rodriguez finished second in the 1,600, running a 4:47.87. He finished third in the 800 just behind teammate Christian Isaac in 2:04.64.

Mackenzie Whitaker cleared 5-2 in the high jump to bring home third.

The Decatur Lady Eagles’ 4×100 squad of Autumn Finnny, Macy Downe, Kallie Boner and Mallory Downe ran 50.55 to finish third.

KELLER DAVID PARK RELAYS

GIRLS

100: 7. Macy Downe, Decatur, 12.74

100 hurdles: 7. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 18.06; 8. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 18.42

300 hurdles: 6. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 52.72

4×100: 3. Decatur (Autumn Finny, Macy Downe, Kallie Boner, Mallory Downe), 50.55

4×200: 5. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Mackenzie Whitaker, Autumn Finny, Macy Downe), 1:49.34

4×400: 4. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Mackenzie Whitaker, Taylor Butler, Autumn Finny), 4:14.65

Shot put: 5. Madison Kyle, Decatur, 32-2

High jump: 3. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 5-2

Long jump: 6. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 15-7.5; 8. Macy Downe, Decatur, 15-5

Triple jump: 4. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 32-9.5; 8. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 31-7

BOYS

800: 2. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 2:04.64; 3. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 2:04.85

1600: 2. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 4:47.87

110 hurdles: 8. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 17.3

300 hurdles: 6. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 44.87

4×100: 7. Decatur (Adam Martinez, Colton Denman, Alec Uselton, Mario Reyes), 44.84

4×400: 4. Decatur (Kooper Joplin, Payton McAlister, Triston Read, Christian Iaac), 3:37.81

Discus: 5. Charles Doubrava, Decatur, 115-6; 6. Terry Hogan, Decatur, 113-6

High jump: 4. Joshua Redwine, Decatur, 6

Long jump: 2. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 20-11.25

Triple jump: 1. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 43-5; 5. Charles Doubrava, Decatur, 38-7.5; 6. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 38-6