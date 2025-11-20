Track: Hacker earns medals

Isaac Hacker jumped his way to a pair of medals Thursday at the David Park Relays in Keller.
Hacker won the triple jump with an effort of 43-5. He took second in the long jump flying 20-11.25.
Battling a strong south wind, Marco Rodriguez finished second in the 1,600, running a 4:47.87. He finished third in the 800 just behind teammate Christian Isaac in 2:04.64.
Mackenzie Whitaker cleared 5-2 in the high jump to bring home third.
The Decatur Lady Eagles’ 4×100 squad of Autumn Finnny, Macy Downe, Kallie Boner and Mallory Downe ran 50.55 to finish third.
KELLER DAVID PARK RELAYS
GIRLS
100: 7. Macy Downe, Decatur, 12.74
100 hurdles: 7. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 18.06; 8. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 18.42
300 hurdles: 6. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 52.72
4×100: 3. Decatur (Autumn Finny, Macy Downe, Kallie Boner, Mallory Downe), 50.55
4×200: 5. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Mackenzie Whitaker, Autumn Finny, Macy Downe), 1:49.34
4×400: 4. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Mackenzie Whitaker, Taylor Butler, Autumn Finny), 4:14.65
Shot put: 5. Madison Kyle, Decatur, 32-2
High jump: 3. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 5-2
Long jump: 6. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 15-7.5; 8. Macy Downe, Decatur, 15-5
Triple jump: 4. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 32-9.5; 8. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 31-7
BOYS
800: 2. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 2:04.64; 3. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 2:04.85
1600: 2. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 4:47.87
110 hurdles: 8. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 17.3
300 hurdles: 6. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 44.87
4×100: 7. Decatur (Adam Martinez, Colton Denman, Alec Uselton, Mario Reyes), 44.84
4×400: 4. Decatur (Kooper Joplin, Payton McAlister, Triston Read, Christian Iaac), 3:37.81
Discus: 5. Charles Doubrava, Decatur, 115-6; 6. Terry Hogan, Decatur, 113-6
High jump: 4. Joshua Redwine, Decatur, 6
Long jump: 2. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 20-11.25
Triple jump: 1. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 43-5; 5. Charles Doubrava, Decatur, 38-7.5; 6. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 38-6