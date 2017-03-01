Track: Eagles take relays

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Led by their victory in the 4×200 relay, the Decatur Eagles won the title at the Eagle Relays last Thursday.

Decatur finished with 171 points, beating second-place Keller by 38.

The quartet of Kooper Joplin, Colton Denman, Adam Martinez and Mario Reyes won the 4×200 in 1:33.21. The same foursome finished third in the 4×100 in 44.47.

Joplin teamed with Payton McAlister, Hayden Bennett and Christian Isaac on the 4×400 that finished second in 3:33.96.

The Eagles won three other gold medals on the evening.

Holden Hacker ran a 44.87 in the 300 hurdles for the victory.

Isaac Hacker took first in the triple jump with an effort of 43-9.75.

Christian Isaac turned in a 2:04.71 to edge out teammate Marco Rodriguez for the win in the 800.

The Decatur Lady Eagles finished second to Keller with 157.4 points. Keller won the meet with 164.

Decatur won two of the three relays. Kallie Boner, Macy Downe, Mallory Downe and Autumn Finny ran 50.85 to win the 4×100. Taylor Butler, Finny, Mackenzie Whitaker and Aly Skarke won the 4×400 in 4:17.03.

Macy and Mallory Downe, Whitaker and Skarke finished second in the 4×200 in 1:52.5.

Finny won the triple jump in 34-2.5.

Madison Kyle captured the win in the shot put with a throw of 32-9.5.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team: 1. Keller 164, 2. Decatur 157.4, 3. Braswell 112.4, 4. Richland 73.8, 5. Peaster 31

100: 5. Kallie Boner, Decatur, 13.1; 6. Mallory Downe, Decatur, 13.11

200: 4. Mackenzie Whitaker, 27.9; 5. Macy Downe, Decatur, 27.93

400: 5. Katy Wunrow, Decatur, 1:05.56; 7. Melanie Guzman, Bridgeport, 1:05.68; 8. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 1:05.96

800: 4. Katy Wunrow, Decatur, 2:36.73; 8. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 2:42.10

3200: 4. Elizabeth Culpepper, Decatur, 13:17.61

100 hurdles: 6. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 18.6; 7. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 18.65

300 hurdles: 2. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 50.4; 7. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 55.78

4×100: 1. Decatur (Kallie Boner, Macy Downe, Mallory Downe, Autumn Finny), 50.85

4×200: 2. Decatur (Macy Downe, Mallory Downe, Mackenzie Whitaker, Aly Skarke), 1:52.5

4×400: 1. Decatur (Taylor Butler, Autumn Finny, Mackenzie Whitaker, Aly Skarke), 4:17.03

Shot put: 1. Madison Kyle, Decatur, 32-9.5; 2. Riley Forman, Decatur, 32; 4. Delaney Ingram, Bridgeport, 29-8; 5. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 29-7

Discus: 3. Kimberly Luco, Decatur, 91-11; 4. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 85-5; 5. Delaney Ingram, Bridgeport, 79; 5. Riley Forman, Decatur, 71

High jump: 2. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 5; 2. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 5; 4. Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur, 4-8

Long jump: 2. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 16-1; 3. Macy Downe, Decatur, 16; 5. Mallory Downe, Decatur, 15-9; 7. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 15-8

Triple jump: 1. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 34-2.5; 2. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 33-4.25

BOYS RESULTS

Team: 1. Decatur 171, 2. Keller 133, 3. Richland 83, 4. Braswell 79, 5. Gainesville 77

100: 4. Mario Reyes, Decatur. 11.01

200: 3. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 23.14; 6. Kooper Joplin, Decatur, 23.5

400: 7. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 53.5

800: 1. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 2:04.71; 2. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 2:04.89; 3. Triston Read, Decatur, 2:06.49; 7. Cameron Hale, Decatur, 2:15.19

1600: 2. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 4:45.52; 3. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 4:48.68; 4. Parker Cullop, Decatur, 4:51.03; 8. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 4:58.11

3200: 2. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 10:34.4; 8. Oscar Palomo, Decatur, 11:23.04

110 hurdles: 3. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 17.18

300 hurdles: 1. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 44.87

4×100: 3. Decatur (Hunter Cole, Colton Denman, Adam Martinez, Mario Reyes), 44.47

4×200: 1. Decatur (Kooper Joplin, Colton Denman, Adam Martinez, Mario Reyes), 1:33.21

4×400: 2. Decatur (Kooper Joplin, Payton McAlister, Hayden Bennett, Christian Isaac), 3:33.96

Shot put: 5. Ridge Burden, Decatur, 40

Discus: 3. Johnathan Fawley, Decatur, 113-9; 4. Charles Doubrava, Decatur, 112-8; 6. Terry Hogan, Decatur, 110-2; 8. Marcos DeLuna, Bridgeport, 106-9

High jump: 2. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 6

Pole vault: 4. Dustin Krahn, Decatur, 10

Long jump: 2. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 20-10.25; 4. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 19-10.75

Triple jump: 1. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 43-9.75; 7. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 39-3.25