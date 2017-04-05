Track: Downe sisters power Lady Eagles to crown

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Track, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Track, Decatur, Decatur Track, Track

Collecting five medals between them, Decatur sisters Macy and Mallory Downe helped the Decatur Lady Eagles to victory at the Fit-N-Wise Invitational last Thursday.

Decatur piled up 221.5 points, beating second-place Birdville by 69.

The twins joined Autumn Finny and Kallie Boner on the 4×100 that won in 49.94. Aly Skarke and Mackenzie Whitaker teamed with the Downes on the 4×200 to win in 1:47.06.

Macy Downe held off her sister to win the 100 in 12.82. Mallory took second in 12.92.

Macy Downe was also second in the long jump with an effort of 16-4.

Taylor Butler took gold in the 400 in 1:03.68.

Madison Kyle won the shot put with a toss of 33-6. Whitaker jumped 5-4, a victory in the high jump.

The Eagles won the meet on their home track with 159 points.

Kooper Joplin collected a pair of gold medals, winning the 400 in 51.64 and helping the 4×400 with Payton McAlister, Triston Read and Christian Isaac close the meet with a victorious time of 3:30.56.

Mario Reyes won the 200 in 22.37. Isaac Hacker jumped 43-6.75 to win the triple jump.

The meet was the final tuneup for the Decatur squads until the 9-4A meet opens April 10.

YELLOWJACKETS CAPTURE TITLE AT JACKSBORO

Caleb Rodriguez put the finishing touches on the Boyd Yellowjackets’ meet title last Thursday in Jacksboro.

Rodriguez carried the baton across the finish line to close out Boyd’s victory in the 4×400. Rodriguez teamed with Colton Lawson, Manny Garcia and Tyler Morris to run a 3:34.2.

Boyd won the meet with 108 points, holding off Graham by four points.

The Yellowjackets also won the 4×200 with James Gaught, Colton Lawson, Morris and Rodriguez running 1:33.93.

Boyd took first through third in the 3200 with Connor Richardson winning in 10:56.99. Tristan Lemasters was second in 10:58.93 and Michael Fahlin third in 11:16.69.

Paradise’s Megan Heywood ran 28.03 to win the 200.

GARCIA WINS 1600

Bridgeport’s Salvador Garcia turned in a 4:50.46 to capture the 1,600 at the Millsap Relays.

Bridgeport hurdler Morgen Davidson garnered a pair of medals, taking second in the 100 in 16.37 and third in the 300 hurdles in 52.6.

Bridgeport is off until the District 9-4A prelims April 10 at Argyle.

JACKSBORO INVITATIONAL

GIRLS

Team: 1. Breckenridge 122, 2. Graham 118, 3. Holliday 74.5, 4. Henrietta 62.5, 5. Paradise 53, 6. Bowie 51.5, 9. Boyd 28, 10. Alvord 23.5, 11. Chico 13

High jump: 2. Hunter Rogers, Paradise, 4-10; 3. Jacey Cate, Boyd, 4-10; 6. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 4-6

Pole vault: 3. Haley Pollard, Chico, 7-6; 3. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, 7-6

Long jump: 5. Lexi Stapleton, Paradise, 14-8.75; 6. Macie Dickerson, Alvord, 14-8.5

Triple jump: 3. Karissa Woodall, Alvord, 33-10.5

Shot put: 2. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 39

Discus: 4. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 97-10; 6. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 89-1

100: 2. Lauren Heywood, Paradise, 13.52; 7. Brittany Burton, Alvord, 13.92

200: 1. Megan Heywood, Paradise, 28.03; 4. Lauren Heywood, Paradise, 28.33; 6. Marilyn Amador, Chico, 29

400: 7. Adafne Chavez, Chico, 1:06.03; 8. Maddie Mitschke, Paradise, 1:06.36

800: 3. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, 2:36.89; 4. Hannah Beth Pearson, Paradise, 2:37.78; 6. Kaycee Martin, Paradise, 2:39.59

100 hurdles: 2. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 17.51; 4. Brittney Parrish, Alvord, 17.6; 7. Maggie Wicks, Alvord, 18.17

300 hurdles: 5. Brittney Parrish, Alvord, 53.65; 8. Mia Bounds, Boyd, 55.18

4×100: 4. Paradise (Lauren Heywood, Megan Heywood, Addyson Ford, Kyndel Beck) 53.27; 6. Alvord (Karissa Woodall, Christina Thomas, Macie Dickerson, Brittany Burton), 53.68; 8. Chico (Marilyn Amador, Raven Leal, Britton Petty, Kiley Marburger), 54.62

4×200: 4. Chico (Raven Leal, Adafne Chavez, Marilyn Amador, Britton Petty), 1:53.31; 5. Paradise (Addyson Ford, Hunter Rogers, Maddie Mitschke, Kyndel Beck), 1:53.31

4×400: 5. Paradise (Maddie Mitschke, Hunter Rogers, Megan Heywood, Kaycee Martin), 4:23.07; 7. Chico (Adafne Chavez, Britton Petty, Kiley Marburger, Whitney Renfro), 4:29.47

BOYS

Team: 1. Boyd 108, 2. Graham 104, 3. City View 90, 4. Henrietta 64.5, 5. Paradise 60, 6. Holliday 59.5, 11. Chico 2

Pole vault: 2. Wyatt Reeves, Paradise, 11-6

Long jump: 4. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 19-2

100: 4. James Gaught, Boyd, 11.71

200: 2. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 23.21; 6. Conner Snell, Paradise, 24.2

400: 5. Reggie Contreras, Paradise, 54.74

800: 3. Colton Lawson, Boyd, 2:06.86; 5. Emmanuel Garcia, Boyd, 2:08.51

1600: 2. Connor Richardson, Boyd, 4:56.81; 3. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd, 4:57.67; 5. Matthew Eisen, Paradise, 5:04.02

3200: 1. Connor Richardson, Boyd, 10:56.99; 2. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd, 10:58.93; 3. Michael Fahlin, Boyd, 11:16.69; 5. Justin Culp, Paradise, 12:15.05; 6. Michael Aldape, Paradise, 12:18.5

110 hurdles: 2. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 16.48; 3. Angus Pace, Paradise, 16.71; 6. Eric Martinez, 17.97; 7. Brady Vanover, Boyd, 18.66

300 hurdles: 2. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 43.73; 5. Brady Vanover, Boyd, 46.48; 6. Eric Martinez, Chico, 46.94

4×100: 4. Paradise (Reggie Contreras, Angus Pace, Patrick Dorado, Conner Snell), 45.59; 5. Boyd (Russell Jones, Tyler Morris, Wyatt Walker, James Gaught), 45.98; 7. Alvord (Ransom Klein, Tanner Richey, Shea Buckaloo, Clayton Machal), 46.38

4×200: 1. Boyd (James Gaught, Colton Lawson, Tyler Morris, Caleb Rodriguez), 1:33.93; 6. Paradise (Ty Valentine, Bohner Brackeen, Conner Snell, Patrick Dorado), 1:36.61; 8. Alvord (Ransom Klein, Michael Clayton, Shea Buckaloo, Tanner Richey), 1:39.49

4×400: 1. Boyd (Colton Lawson, Emmanuel Garcia, Tyler Morris, Caleb Rodriguez), 3:34.2; 3. Paradise (Reggie Contreras, Ty Valentine, Angus Pace, Patrick Dorado), 3:36.89

FIT-N-WISE INVITATIONAL

DECATUR

GIRLS

Team: 1. Decatur 221.5, 2. Birdville 152.5, 3. Braswell 107, 4. Castleberry 45, 5. Lake Dallas 31, 6. Springtown 18, 7. Peaster 17, 8. Richland 6

Discus: 4. Kimberly Luco, Decatur, 78; 6. Beverly Schooling, Decatur, 73

Long jump: 2. Macy Downe, Decatur, 16-4; 4. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 15-10.25; 6. Mallory Downe, Decatur, 15-7.25

Shot put: 1. Madison Kyle, Decatur, 33-6; 3. Marissa Bias, Decatur, 31-1; 7. Riley Forman, Decatur, 27-8.5

High jump: 1. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 5-4; 3. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 4-10; 5. Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur, 4-6

Triple jump: 3. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 32-10; 5. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 31-9; 7. Satasha Kostelecky, Decatur, 31-5

3200: 7. Elizabeth Culpepper, Decatur, 13-10.33

4×100: 1. Decatur (Autumn Finny, Mallory Downe, Kallie Boner, Macy Downe), 49.94

800: 3. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 2:31.77; 5. Katy Wunrow, Decatur, 2:35.02

100 hurdles: 2. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 17.97; 3. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 18.23

100: 1. Macy Downe, Decatur, 12.82; 2. Mallory Downe, Decatur, 12.92; 4. Kallie Boner, Decatur, 13.14

4×200: 1. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Mackenzie Whitaker, Macy Downe, Mallory Downe), 1:47.06

400: 1. Taylor Butler, Decatur, 1:03.68; 4. Katy Wunrow, Decatur, 1:04.46

300 hurdles: 3. Makenzie Fox, Decatur, 50.24; 4. Samantha Roth, Decatur, 51.13

200: 2. Autumn Finny, Decatur, 26.33; 3. Aly Skarke, Decatur, 26.75; 4. Mackenzie Whitaker, Decatur, 26.83; 8. Kallie Boner, Decatur, 27.55

1600: 2. Elizabeth Culpepper, Decatur, 5:46.39; 7. Mackenzie Fox, Decatur, 5:50.67

4×400: 1. Decatur (Aly Skarke, Mackenzie Whitaker, Taylor Butler, Autumn Finny), 4:11.36

BOYS

Team: 1. Decatur 159, 2. Springtown 121, 3. Lake Dallas 98, 4. Birdville 80, 5. Braswell 72, 6. Bethesda Christian 34, 7. Peaster 22, 8. Castleberry 20

High jump: 4. Drew Redwine, Decatur, 6; 5. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 5-10; 6. Charles Doubrava, Decatur, 5-10

Triple jump: 1. Isaac Hacker, Decatur, 43-6.75; 7. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 40-1.5

Discus: 5. Charles Doubrava, Decatur, 117-10

Discus: 3. Dustin Krahn, Decatur, 10

Long jump: 3. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 20-1.75; 7. Drew Redwine, Decatur, 19-4

3200: 2. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 10:38.58; 8. Oscar Palomo, Decatur, 11:12.18

4×100: 2. Decatur (Adam Martinez, Colton Denman, Alec Uselton, Mario Reyes), 43.85

800: 2. Christian Isaac, Decatur, 2:04.08; 3. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 2:04.64; 6. Triston Read, Decatur, 2:06.16

110 hurdles: 4. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 17.39

100: 3. Adam Martinez, Decatur, 11.11; 8. Colton Denman, Decatur, 11.36

4×200: 3. Decatur (Adam Martinez, Colton Denman, Alec Uselton, Mario Reyes), 1:32.72

400: 1. Kooper Joplin, Decatur, 51.64; 4. Moses Ramos, Decatur, 52.72; 5. Isaac Christian, Decatur, 52.79; 8. Hayden Bennett, Decatur, 53.9

300 hurdles: 4. Holden Hacker, Decatur, 43.89

200: 1. Mario Reyes, Decatur, 22.37; 4. Alec Uselton, Decatur, 23.05

1600: 2. Marco Rodriguez, Decatur, 4:44.21; 6. Parker Cullop, Decatur, 4:50.61; 7. Alan Rangel, Decatur, 4:51.73

4×400: 1. Decatur (Kooper Joplin, Payton McAlister, Triston Read, Christian Isaac), 3:30.56

BULLDOG RELAYS

MILLSAP

GIRLS

Team: 5. Bridgeport 50

Shot put: 5. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 29

100 hurdles: 2. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport, 16.37

300 hurdles: 3. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport, 52.6; 5. Courtney Cline, Bridgeport, 54.3

400: 6. Kristen Grooms, Bridgeport, 1:07.42

800: 5. Melanie Guzman, Bridgeport, 2:45.75

4×100: 5. Bridgeport (Jolene Torres, Ann Raby, Ally Raby, Ashanti Monk), 53.21

4×200: 4. Bridgeport (Emily Vidal, Anna Raby, Ashanti Monk, Ally Raby), 1:53.9

4×400: 3. Bridgeport (Angelica Fraga, Kristen Grooms, Morgen Davidson, Melanie Guzman), 4:28.65

BOYS

Team: 5. Bridgeport 52

Shot put: 3. Eric Stonecheck, Bridgeport, 41-2.5

Discus: 4. Eric Stonecheck, Bridgeport, 112-9

300 hurdles: 4. William Vann, Bridgeport, 44.42

1600: 1. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 4:50.46

4×100: 5. Bridgeport (Michael Cole, William Vann, Christian Hand, Brian Munn), 45.14

4×200: 4. Bridgeport (Michael Cole, Jadon Maddux, Brian Munn, William Vann), 1:34.9