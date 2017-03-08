Track: Decatur mile relay continues strong start to season

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The Decatur Eagles mile relay continued its strong start to the season Thursday at the Risby Relays in Richland.

The quartet of Kooper Joplin, Payton McAlister, Hayden Bennett and Christian Isaac ran 3:34.28 to edge out L.D. Bell for the victory. It was the team’s second win in three races this year.

Isaac Hacker garnered Decatur’s second gold medal of the meet, winning the triple jump with an effort of 44-8.

Isaac finished second in the 800 in 2:02.19.

Alan Rangel took silver in the 3,200 in 10:19.12.

Decatur took third as team behind L.D. Bell and Keller Central with 100 points.

For the Decatur Lady Eagles, Autumn Finny won the long jump with a 15-10.5.

The 4×100 team of Kallie Boner, Macy Downe, Mallory Downe and Finny took second in 51.6.

The Lady Eagles finished third with 99 points.

Decatur will run in the Double B Relays Thursday in Bridgeport.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team: 1. L.D. Bell 170, 2. Keller Central 153, 3. Decatur 99, 4. Richland 81, 5. Trinity 74

Shot put: 2. Madison Kyle, 33-1.5; 5. Riley Forman, 30-10

Discus: 6. Beverly Schooling, 84-4

Long jump: 1. Autumn Finny, 15-10.5; 3. Mallory Downe, 15-5; 5. Macy Downe, 15-1

High jump: 3. Makenzie Fox, 4-10; 4. Mackenzie Whitaker 4-8, 4. Satasha Kostelecky, 4-8

Triple jump: 3. Autumn Finny, 33-8; 5. Makenzie Fox, 31-2.5

3200: 4. Elizabeth Culpepper, 12:30.68

4×100: 2. Decatur, (Kallie Boner, Macy Downe, Mallory Downe, Autumn Finny), 51.6

800: 4. Kay Wunrow, 2:35.33

100: 5. Mallory Downe, 12.94; 6. Kallie Boner, 13.01

4×200: 3. Decatur (Macy Downe, Mallory Downe, Mackenzie Whitaker, Aly Skarke), 1:50.2

400: 2. Autumn Finny, 1:01.9; 5. Katy Wunrow, 1:04.96

1600: 6. Elizabeth Culpepper, 5:47.94

BOYS RESULTS

Team: 1. L.D. Bell 204, 2. Keller Central 117, 3. Decatur 100, 4. Trinity 83, 5. Richland 75.5

Long jump: 4. Isaac Hacker, 20-3

High jump: 6. Charles Doubrava, 5-8

Pole vault: 3. Dustin Krahn, 10-6; 5. Bryce Monnett 9-6

Triple jump: 1. Isaac Hacker, 44-8

3200: 2. Alan Rangel, 10:19.12

4×100: 4. Decatur (Alec Uselton, Colton Denman, AJ Martinez, Mario Reyes), 44.31

800: 2. Christian Isaac, 2:02.19, 6. Triston Read, 2:04.53

110 hurdles: 3. Holden Hacker, 17.1

4×200: 4. Decatur (Alec Uselton, Kooper Joplin, AJ Martinez, Mario Reyes) 1:33.34

400: 4. Triston Read, 53.85

300 hurdles: 4. Holden Hacker, 44.28

1600: 4. Alan Rangel, 4:43.66; 5. Marco Rodriguez, 4:45.87

4×400: 1. Decatur (Kooper Joplin, Payton McAlister, Hayden Bennett, Christian Isaac), 3:34.28