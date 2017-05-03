Track: Cate jumps on to state stage

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Track, Track

Jacey Cate fulfilled the lone birthday request of her mother, Dawn, Saturday.

Cate finished second in the high jump at the Class 3A Region I meet at Abilene Christian University to earn a spot in the state track meet.

“On her birthday that’s all she wanted,” Cate said. “I got it for her and she started crying.”

Cate won a jumpoff with Idalou’s Madelyn Merrell, clearing 5-2 to earn the silver medal. Trinity Tomlinson of Early won the competition, jumping 5-4.

The Boyd junior will join teammate Lindsey Thorpe, who finished second in the discus, at the University Interscholastic League track and field championships May 12 at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.

“It’s insane. I achieved my goal,” Cate said. “If I don’t think about it, I’ll do fine.”

On a cold, blustery day, Cate made it over 4-8, 4-10 and 5-0 without a miss. At 5-2, she missed on her first try. On the second attempt, she ran out of time before getting a jump. She then couldn’t get over the height on her third attempt.

“At 5-2, I got nervous and didn’t clear it,” Cate said.

To break the tie for second, Cate and Merrell had an extra attempt at 5-2. On her fourth try at the height, Cate got over and Merrell couldn’t.

“I had to quit thinking so much about it,” Cate said. “[In the jumpoff] I was way over it. I could’ve cleared 5-6.”