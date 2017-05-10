Track: Cate hopes to fly to medal stand

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Track, Track

The effort to defy gravity and clear the high jump bar is a technical process, explains Jacey Cate.

It starts with the run up and then the jump before trying to get your knees up and chin tucked.

“It’s more technical than it sounds,” Cate said.

But her secret to getting to Friday’s state meet in Austin was turning off her mind for a few seconds.

“If I don’t think too much, I’ll go over the bar,” Cate said.

The Boyd junior finished second at the Class 3A Region I meet to earn the trip to the University Interscholastic League track championships, clearing 5-2 in a jumpoff.

“I’m super excited. I worked hard to get here,” Cate said.

Her best jump this season is a school-record 5-4. Only two state finalists have better jumps from regionals.