Track: Boyd wins Ponder meet

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Track, Track

The quartet of Colton Lawson, Manny Garcia, Tyler Morris and Caleb Rodriguez capped off a Boyd victory at the Ponder Relays with a win in the 4×400 last Thursday.

The foursome fought through a stiff south wind to record a 3:37 in the final race of the night.

It was one of five wins for the Yellowjackets at the meet.

Rodriguez won the 200 in 23.02. Allen Gaught took the 100 in 11.6.

Colton Lawson fought to a victory in the 800 in 2:07.

Tristin Lemasters took first in the 3,200 in 11:21 and Conner Richardson grabbed gold in the 1,600 in 5:07.

Lindsey Thorpe won the shot put and discus, setting a new meet record in the shot put. Jacey Cate cleared 4-10 to win the high jump. Kamryn Frenzel garnered first in the 1,600.

ROGERS, HEYWOOD WIN EVENTS AT BROCK

Megan Heywood of Paradise ran a 12.87 to win the 100 at the Brock Relays last Thursday.

She also medaled in the 200, finishing third in 27.93.

Teammate Hunter Rogers grabbed the gold medal in the high jump with an effort of five feet.

THOMAS TAKES TWO EVENTS AT HENRIETTA

Alvord’s Christina Thomas won the 100 hurdles and discus at the Henrietta Relays last Thursday.

Thomas ran a 17.21 in the hurdles and recorded a throw of 105 feet in the discus.

Chico’s Whitney Renfro won the 300 hurdles in 52.62.

BROCK RELAYS

BROCK

Team: 1. Brock 172; 2. Godley 137, 3. Paradise 77, 4. Tolar 71, 5. Millsap 63, 6. Santo 26, 6. Ranger 26

100: 1. Megan Heywood, Paradise, 12.87; 3. Lauren Heywood, Paradise, 13

200: 3. Megan Heywood, Paradise, 27.93; 5. Lauren Heywood, Paradise, 28.53

400: 4. Maddie Mitshke, Paradise, 1:06.9

800: 6. Kaycee Martin, Paradise, 2:46.12

1600: 3. Hannah Beth Pearson, Paradise

3200: 5. Allyson Black, Paradise, 15:28

4×100: 5. Paradise, 54.24

4×200: 3. Paradise, 1:55.31

4×400: 3. Paradise

High jump: 1. Hunter Rogers, Paradise, 5-0

Shot put: 2. Mariah McKinley, Paradise, 29-4.25

BOYS

Team: 1. Brock 222, 2. Tolar 110, 3. Godley 106, 4. Paradise 72, 5. Santo 48, 6. Millsap 42

400: 3. Reggie Contreras, Paradise, 54.08; 5. Camron Chasteen, Paradise, 56.07

1600: 5. Dalton Sanders, Paradise; 6. Justin Culp, Paradise

3200: 3. Justin Culp, Paradise, 12:40

110 hurdles: 4. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 16.15

300 hurdles: 4. Angus Pace, Paradise, 43.21

4×100: 3. Paradise, 45.12

4×200: 4. Paradise, 1:38.09

4×400: 4. Paradise

Discus: 6. Jared Richardson, Paradise, 107-9

High jump: 2. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 5-8; 5. Jake Beck, Paradise, 5-6

Triple jump: 3. Patrick Dorado, Paradise, 41-4

Shot put: 6. Jared Richardson, Paradise, 38-3

Pole vault: 4. Wyatt Reeves, Paradise, 11-6

BEARCAT RELAYS

HENRIETTA

GIRLS

Team: 1. Bowie 150, 2. Henrietta 124, 3. Alvord 118, 4. Chico 61, 5. Nocona 57, 6. Wichita Christian 22

100: 2. Macie Dickerson, Alvord, 12.91

200: 2. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 30.09

100 hurdles: 1. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 17.21; 2. Brittney Parrish, Alvord, 17.3; 3. Maggie Wicks, 18.2; 5. Kiley Marburger, Chico, 19.2

300 hurdles: 1. Whitney Renfro, Chico, 52.62; 2. Brittney Parrish, Alvord, 53.68; 6. Maggie Wicks, Alvord, 1:01.62

800: 3. Cazet Carpenter, Alvord, 2:58.49; 5. Mikayla Cox, Alvord, 3:01.46

1600: 4. Cazet Carpenter, Alvord, 6:45.46

3200: 4. Abby Bloomer, Alvord, 15:59.24

4×100: 1. Alvord, 53.49; 5. Chico, 57.75

4×200: 2. Chico, 1:59.1

4×400: 2. Chico, 4:38.42

Long jump: 3. Cazet Carpenter, Alvord, 14-2.5; 5. Macie Lingle, Chico, 12-2.5

Triple jump: 2. Karissa Woodall, Alvord, 33-4; 6. Rami Fritz, Alvord, 29-8

High jump: 4. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 4-6

Shot put: 5. Allison Ricketts, Alvord, 28-6.25

Discus: 1. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 105-0; 6. Michaela Martin, Chico, 59-10

BOYS

Team: 1. Henrietta 221, 2. Bowie 158, 3. Nocona 98, 4. Alvord, 72; 5. Chico, 21

400: 2. Colton Parker, Alvord, 56.56

110 hurdles: 2. Erik Martinez, Chico, 17.26

300 hurldes: 4. Erik Martinez, Chico, 55.35

800: 6. Brodie Fitzgerald, Chico, 2:43

1600: 6. Alex Vargas, Alvord, 6:17.78

3200: 3. Alex Vargas, Alvord, 12:05.77

4×100: 2. Alvord, 47.4; 5. Chico, 51.96

4×200: 3. Alvord, 1:40.61

4×400: 4. Alvord, 4:07.75; 5. Chico, 4:21

Long jump: 2. Clayton Machal, Alvord, 18-4.5; 6. Colton Parker, Alvord, 16-10.5

Triple jump: 5. Clayton Machal, Alvord, 37-4

Shot put: 5. Blake Martin, Alvord, 38-10.25

Discus: 3. Blake Martin, Alvord, 114-11.5

PONDER RELAYS

GIRLS

Team: 3. Boyd

100 hurdles: 4. Mia Bounds, Boyd

300 hurdles: 3. Mia Bounds, Boyd

800: 3. Kamryn Frenzel, Boyd

1600: 1. Kamryn Frenzel, Boyd

4×200: 4. Boyd

4×400: 2. Boyd

High jump: 1. Jacey Cate, Boyd, 4-10

Shot put: 1. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd

Discus: 1. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd

BOYS

Team: 1. Boyd 156

100: 1. Allen Gaught, Boyd, 11.6; 4. Casey Reynolds, Boyd, 11.96

200: 1. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 23.02

800: 1. Colton Lawson, Boyd, 2:07; 2. Manny Garcia, Boyd, 2:12

1600: 1. Conner Richardson, Boyd, 5:07; 3. Tristin Lemasters, Boyd, 5:10; 5. Gauge Fahlin, Boyd, 5:21

3200: 1. Tristin Lemasters, Boyd, 11:21; 2. Conner Richardson, Boyd, 11:21; 3. Gauge Fahlin, Boyd, 11:33

4×100: 3. Boyd (Logan Jones, Tyler Morris, Casey Reynolds, Allen Gaught), 45.8

4×400: 1. Boyd (Colton Lawson, Manny Garcia, Tyler Morris, Caleb Rodriguez), 3:37

Long jump: 3. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 19-3.5

Shot put: 5. Alex Silva, Boyd, 41

SANGER INDIAN RELAYS

GIRLS

100 hurdles: 3. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport, 16.66

300 hurdles: 3. Morgen Davidson, Bridgeport, 52.48

4×100: 4. Bridgeport (Emily Vidal, Anna Raby, Ally Raby, Ashanti Monk), 54.06

4×200: 4. Bridgeport (Melanie Guzman, Anna Raby, Ashanti Monk, Ally Raby), 1:57.76

Shot put: 2. Natalie Smith, Bridgeport, 30-8; 6. Delaney Ingram, Bridgeport, 27-11

Discus: 5. Delaney Ingram, Bridgeport, 64-1.5

BOYS

3200: 2. Salvador Garcia, Bridgeport, 10:49.12

4×100: 6. Bridgeport (Christian Hand, William Vann, Ty Read, Brian Munn), 45.25

4×200: 6. Bridgeport (Michael Cole, William Vann, Ty Read, Brian Mugg), 1:46.06

4×400: 5. Bridgeport (Rigo Alvarez, William Vann, Ty Read, Brian Munn), 3:51.19

Triple jump: 3. Efrain DeLuna, Bridgeport, 40-7.5